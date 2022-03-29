Vertimass President and CEO Dr. Charles Wyman Elected to National Academy of Engineering

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertimass announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charles Wyman was elected to the National Academy of Engineering. Selection to the Academy is a career pinnacle and one of the highest honors for an engineer.

Dr. Charles Wyman, Vertimass President and CEO (PRNewswire)

Dr. Wyman was selected in recognition of his "distinguished contributions to engineering for advances in transforming lignocellulosic feedstocks to low-carbon-footprint fuels and chemicals." He is also a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Dr. Wyman stated "I am honored to join such exceptionally accomplished individuals. My hope is that this distinction brings more attention to the urgent need for large-scale production of low carbon fuels from biomass that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are at a tipping point that requires immediate attention if we are to reduce climatic catastrophes."

Dr. Wyman's experience includes 17 years of leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); over 27 years as a professor at the University of New Hampshire, Dartmouth College, and currently the University of California Riverside; and 8 years in industrial engineering and management positions at Monsanto Company, Badger Engineers, and BC International, the latter being a startup focused on commercializing cellulosic ethanol technology. He was also a founder of Mascoma Corporation and an officer in the United States Army. He holds Ph.D. and master's degrees in chemical engineering from Princeton University, a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and an MBA from the University of Denver.

About Vertimass Technology

Vertimass technology sustainably produces vital jet, gasoline, and diesel fuels and chemicals from ethanol, methanol, and other renewable alcohols with high yields that can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to sourcing these products from petroleum. The simplicity of the Vertimass single reaction system results in low capital and operating costs. The compatibility of Vertimass fuels and chemicals with the existing infrastructure makes possible production of low-cost, low-carbon fuels for everything, everyone, and everywhere. This Consolidated Alcohol Deoxygenation and Oligomerization (CADO) technology originated from Oak Ridge National Laboratories operated by UT-Battelle, with Vertimass obtaining worldwide exclusive rights in 2014 and advancing the technology for commercial applicability.

Through a simple bolt on of Vertimass technology, existing and future ethanol producers can break through the blend wall that currently limits ethanol use in gasoline. And the low cost Vertimass bolt-on opens up entirely new jet, diesel, and chemical markets. In addition, application of Vertimass technology to produce fuels and chemicals from methanol and other alcohols made through capture of carbon dioxide from ethanol production, electrical power generation, cement manufacture, and other operations can further reduce greenhouse gas footprints. Beyond lowering carbon footprints, jet, diesel, and gasoline fuels and chemicals derived from renewable alcohols can improve strategic security, rural economies, and international competitiveness.

About Vertimass LLC

Vertimass LLC is based in Irvine, California with the mission is to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy-duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol or other alcohols. For more information, visit http://www.vertimass.com/.

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such an offer may only be made by means of an offering document that must accompany or precede this information. There is no assurance that this strategy will succeed to meet its objectives. All investments have risk including loss of investment; please see the risk factors section of the offering document. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

jill@spotlightmarcom.com

Vertimass Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vertimass LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vertimass LLC