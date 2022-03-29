Samsung Biologics holds 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

INCHEON, South Korea, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), hosted its 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today. Five matters were presented and approved unanimously at this year's meeting, which included the approval of financial statement, appointment of directors, appointment of director as audit committee member, appointment of audit committee member, and approval of the remuneration limit for the directors.

CEO John Rim at the 11th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (PRNewswire)

"As part of our vision, we are now venturing into the three core pillars of our multidimensional growth plan, encompassing expanded manufacturing capacity, continued advancements in business portfolio, and greater global footprint," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics in an address to the shareholders. "As a leading CDMO service provider, we will continue to demonstrate our excellent business operations throughout our value chains to ultimately contribute to saving the lives of patients and build a better future for all."

Same as last year, Samsung Biologics implemented an electronic voting system, and the meeting was made available for virtual participation via a live broadcast. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company took precautionary measures throughout the meeting to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.

Samsung Biologics' Plant 4 is currently under stable construction to begin operations by the end of this year, and the company is steadily securing pre-sales with clients. Upon the full completion of Plant 4 in 2023, the company is expected to hold the world's largest biomanufacturing capacity. The company is further looking into securing additional sites within Songdo for its second bio campus, and also overseas in multiple locations to expand its business in closer proximity to its global clients.

