THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS

Published: Mar. 29, 2022

JAKARTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") is announcing the results of its invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, with the price of the Old Bonds ("Purchase Price") determined by reference to the fixed spread specified for the applicable series, plus the yield of the specified Benchmark Reference U.S. Treasury Security, expressed as a percentage and rounded to the third decimal place (with 0.0005 being rounded upwards). The Invitation was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the Invitation for Offers dated March 22, 2022 (the "Invitation for Offers"). All capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the respective meanings specified in the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, March 28, 2022. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the Purchase Price, the principal amount accepted for purchase, the Benchmark Reference Security Yield, the Repurchase Yield and where applicable, the proration factor:

Old Bonds

Series

ISIN

CUSIP

Benchmark
Reference U.S. Treasury Security

Bloomberg Reference Page

Fixed Spread (Basis Points)

Purchase Price
(per U.S.$1,000)

Principal Amount
Accepted for
Purchase

Benchmark Reference Security Yield

Repurchase Yield

Proration Factor

2.950% Global
Bonds due 2023

SEC-registered

US455780CC89

455780CC8

1.500% due
February 29,
2024

PX1

-86

U.S.$1,011.57

U.S.$0.00

2.307%

1.447%

N/A

3.375% Global
Bonds due 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BD05

Y20721BD0

1.500% due
February 29,
2024

PX1

 

-49

 

U.S.$1,015.96

U.S.$0.00

2.307%

1.817%

N/A

Rule 144A

US455780BL97

455780BL9

5.375% Global
Bonds due 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BH19

Y20721BH1

1.500% due
February 29,
2024

PX1

 

-17

U.S.$1,048.92

U.S.$61,449,000.00

2.307%

2.137%

100.0%

Rule 144A

US455780BP02

455780BP0

5.875% Global
Bonds due 2024

Regulation S

USY20721BJ74

Y20721BJ7

1.500% due
February 29,
2024

PX1

 

7

U.S.$1,060.87

U.S.$273,615,000.00

2.307%

2.377%

100.0%

Rule 144A

US455780BQ84

455780BQ8

4.450% Global
Bonds due 2024

SEC-registered

US455780CG93

455780CG9

1.500% due
February 29,
2024

PX1

15

U.S.$1,036.01

U.S.$52,152,000.00

2.307%

2.457%

100.0%

4.125% Global
Bonds due 2025

Regulation S

USY20721BG36

Y20721BG3

1.500% due
February 29,
2024

PX1

 

45

U.S.$1,036.45

U.S.$0.00

2.307%

2.757%

N/A

Rule 144A

US455780BT24

455780BT2

4.750% Global
Bonds due 2026

Regulation S

USY20721BN86

Y20721BN8

1.875% due
February 28,
2027

PX1

 

47

U.S.$1,061.63

U.S.$80,269,000.00

2.537%

3.007%

21.06%

Rule 144A

US455780BV79

455780BV7

4.350% Global
Bonds due 2027 (the "January 2027 Bonds")

Regulation S

USY20721BQ18

Y20721BQ1

1.875% due
February 28,
2027

PX1

 

53

U.S.$1,056.48

U.S.$0.00

2.537%

3.067%

N/A

Rule 144A

US455780BX36

455780BX3

3.850% Global
Bonds due 2027

Regulation S

USY20721BT56

Y20721BT5

1.875% due
February 28,
2027

PX1

60

U.S.$1,034.51

U.S.$0.00

2.537%

3.137%

N/A

Rule 144A

US455780CA24

455780CA2

After review of all Offers submitted pursuant to the Invitation, the Republic has determined that the maximum cash consideration of U.S.$500.0 million is not adequate to purchase all of the Old Bonds offered. Accordingly, the Republic has determined that it will apply the proration factors indicated in the "Proration Factor" column in the table above. Where the proration factor is not applicable (N/A), no Old Bonds of that particular series were accepted as a part of the offer. Where proration applies with respect to an Offer of Old Bonds of a particular series (except for the January 2027 Bonds), the principal amount of such Offer accepted in the Invitation has been determined by multiplying the principal amount specified in such Offer by the applicable proration factor and rounding the resulting amount down to the nearest US$1,000. If, after such adjustment and rounding, any holder would be left with an aggregate principal amount of less than the specified denomination of U.S.$200,000 for all series of Old Bonds except for the January 2027 Bonds, either (a) validly offered for sale and accepted or (b) returned to a holder as a result of pro ration, the Republic has, in its sole and absolute discretion, accepted all of the Old Bonds the subject of such holder's relevant Offer. Old Bonds not accepted for purchase by the Republic will be returned to the originating clearing system accounts as soon as practicable on the settlement date, in accordance with the normal procedures of the relevant clearing systems.

The date on which the Republic pays for the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation is expected to be Thursday, March 31, 2022, or as soon as practicable thereafter. The settlement of the purchase of Old Bonds in the Invitation is subject to certain conditions described in the Invitation for Offers. The Financing Condition defined in the Invitation for Offers has been satisfied.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

THE OFFEROR

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia

Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor

Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1

Jakarta 10710

Indonesia

 


DEALER MANAGERS

 


Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

United States

Telephone: +852 2501 2692/ 

+1 212 723-0859/

+44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com

 

 

Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch

Attention: Global Risk Syndicate

One Raffles Quay

17-00 South Tower

Singapore 048583

Telephone: +65 6423 4229

Email: asiasyn@list.db.com

Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd.
Attention: DCM Group

12 Marina View #19-06

Asia Square Tower 2

Singapore 018961

Telephone: +65 6589 3880

Email: dcmgroup@mandirisek.co.id

 

Société Générale

Attention: Liability Management

Immeuble Basalte

17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris La Defense Cedex

 France

Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris)

+65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore)

Email: liability.management@sgcib.com

Standard Chartered Bank

Attention: Capital Markets

One Basinghall Avenue, London EC2V 5DD, United Kingdom

Telephone: +65 65578289 (Singapore)

+852 3983 8658 (Hong Kong)

+44 20 7885 5739 (London)

+1 212 667 0351 (United States)

Email: liability_management@sc.com


 

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT



 

Morrow Sodali Ltd


In Hong Kong:

The Hive,

33-35 Hillier St, Sheung Wan

Telephone: +852 2319 4130

In Stamford:

333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, CT 06902
Telephone: +1 203 609 4910

Email: RoI@investor.morrowsodali.com

Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi

In London:

103 Wigmore Street

W1U 1QS

Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-republic-of-indonesia-announces-results-of-its-invitation-for-offers-301513127.html

SOURCE The Republic of Indonesia

