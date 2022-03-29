Ariana DeBose, Lupita Nyong'o, Hunter Schafer and Zoey Deutch Shine in De Beers Jewellers on Oscar Night

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds shined on Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and presenter Lupita Nyong'o at the 94th Academy Awards.

De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Oscars and Vanity Fair Oscar Party (PRNewswire)

Actor Ariana DeBose triumphantly won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story after sweeping the rest of award season. She looked radiant with a fresh and modern take on Hollywood glamour in layered diamond line necklaces, a 3-row diamond bracelet and De Beers' Ellesmere Treasure high jewelry ring paired with a vibrant red ensemble.

"Oscars night was spectacular in every way! When we chose the jewelry to wear for the big night, I put on the diamond necklaces from De Beers and the pieces immediately evoked light and music from within. Each one really spoke to me for this moment and it was the perfect way to celebrate this incredible evening. And I know De Beers is committed to sustainability which is a win for me," Ariana said of her De Beers Jewellers look for the evening.

Zadrian Smith, half of Ariana's styling team Zadrian + Sarah said of the look, "As Ariana's Academy Awards look is so unique and individual, we needed jewelry that was going to stand apart as well. We chose stunning natural diamonds from De Beers, who had pieces that measured up to the magnitude of this moment." Sarah Edmiston added "…And when we found out that the earrings and necklace she's wearing were named 'Drops of Light,' it felt serendipitous. Ariana is such a light, illuminating the spaces around her."

Lupita Nyong'o looked like an embodiment of an Oscar statue as she took the stage wearing a glittering gold gown accentuated by De Beers 'Motlatse Marvel' earrings from the Reflections of Nature collection and a 'Light Rays' crown ring from De Beers' latest high jewelry collection, The Alchemist of Light.

"We paired the most extraordinary De Beers jewelry with Lupita's gold fringe gown. The 'Light Rays' Crown ring from The Alchemist of Light collection could not be more perfect because it mimicked the detailing of the dress. The pink and yellow diamond earrings and statement ring from the Reflections of Nature collection added the perfect pop of color. You don't ever want your jewelry to compete with your dress, rather you want them to enhance each other. These pieces effortlessly did just that," said stylist Micaela Erlanger of Lupita's Oscars look.

Following the Oscars ceremony, the stars continued the celebration at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party where De Beers diamond jewelry sparkled on Ariana DeBose, Hunter Schafer and Zoey Deutch.

Ariana slipped into a black dress, dripping in diamond drop earrings, a diamond statement cuff bracelet and ring for her second De Beers look of the night.

Actor and model Hunter Schafer attended the Vanity Fair soiree in a denim ensemble adorned in pieces from De Beers' latest high collection, The Alchemist of Light. The 'Light Ray's' diamond ear cuff paired with a matching collar necklace set in black rhodium plated 18K gold and titanium added to the edgy vibe of her overall look.

Actor Zoey Deutch dazzled in De Beers diamonds as she walked the red carpet completing her glamourous color-blocked sequined gown with a pair of shoulder sweeping diamond earrings, a classic diamond line necklace and selection of diamond rings.

De Beers Jewellers looks at the 94th Academy Awards include:

Actor and Best Supporting Actress Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

De Beers Drops of Light Diamond Necklace set in Platinum, 20.73 carats

De Beers Diamond Line Necklace set in Platinum, 41.29 carats

De Beers Drops of Light Diamond Earrings set in Platinum, 4.21 carats

De Beers Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Bracelet set in 18K White Gold, 9.50 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature Ellesmere Treasure Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 3.75 carats

De Beers Arpeggia One Row Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.05 carats

Actor and Oscar Presenter Lupita Nyong'o

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Light Rays' Crown Ring with Fancy Vivid Orange and White Diamonds set in Titanium, 18K White and 18K Rose Gold , 2.93 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature 'Motlatse Marvel' Earrings with Fancy Deep Orange, Pink and White Diamonds set in 18K White, Yellow & Rose Gold , 5.48 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature 'Landers Radiance' Cluster Ring with Fancy Brown Orange, Yellow, Pink & White Diamonds set in 18K White, Yellow & Rose Gold , 7.24 carats

De Beers Jewellers looks at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party include:

Actor, Best Supporting Actress Winner for West Side Story, and attendee Ariana DeBose

De Beers Adonis Rose Seven-Row Diamond Bracelet, 41.07 carats

De Beers Phenomena Sirocco Diamond Earrings, 6.24 carats

De Beers Arpeggia Three-Row Diamond Ring, 1.61 carats

Actor & Model Hunter Schafer

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Light Rays' Collar Necklace set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold Featuring a 4.22 Carat Fancy Brownish Yellow Radiant-Cut Diamond Surrounded by White Diamonds

De Beers The Alchemist of Light' Light Rays' Ear Cuff and Stud set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold featuring a Fancy Deep Brownish Yellow Radiant-Cut Diamond and Yellow Rough Macle Stud, 4.25 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature 'Okavango Grace' Medallion Ring set in 18K White Gold and Black Rhodium, 13.03 carats

De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 7.09 carats

De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 6.30 carats

Actor and attendee Zoey Deutch

De Beers Diamond Line Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 21.16 carats

De Beers Arpeggia One-Line Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.69 carats

De Beers Adonis Rose Cluster Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.94 carats

De Beers Round Brilliant Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 7.55 carats

De Beers Five-Line Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.72 carats

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

