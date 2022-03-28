Stord Announces Cloud Supply Chain App, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Stord's customers can now benefit from end-to-end logistics with cloud-like speed and flexibility

ATLANTA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord today announced it has launched the Cloud Supply Chain App , a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social, and in-store. And now, as part of the world's #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service, and more.

Stord's Cloud Supply Chain App empowers Commerce Cloud customers to easily integrate their sales channels, retail partners and logistics with Stord's Cloud Supply Chain platform. This connection provides brands with complete visibility across their entire supply chains from a single dashboard, and enables access to Stord's end-to-end logistics capabilities including freight, warehousing, fulfillment, and last mile delivery.

Currently, Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers looking for fulfillment solutions must invest time and energy to find external, non-integrated solutions. The Stord Cloud Supply Chain app provides the first and only cohesive storefront and omni-channel fulfillment solution in the Commerce Cloud ecosystem that's natively integrated and compatible with all channels. Now, with the Storefront Reference Architecture Certified Stord Commerce Cloud app, all incoming orders can be easily fulfilled and tracked by combining the physical services needed for complete port-to-porch logistics with the integrated software to manage and optimize supply chain operations.

"Our solutions are a perfect match for leading omni-channel customers who've previously had to go outside the Commerce Cloud ecosystem to find fulfillment solutions," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "We're thrilled to partner with one of the largest digital commerce platforms in the world to help these brands grow their businesses and make their supply chains a competitive advantage."

"Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With Stord and Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to ensure sales are fulfilled efficiently and cost-effectively to meet the expectations of today's demanding consumers."

Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty, and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver personalized customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch, and beyond.

Stord is the leading cloud supply chain platform enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics – including warehousing, freight and fulfillment – in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BodyArmor, Advance Auto Parts and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Palm Tree Crew, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures and Lineage Logistics.

