Providence Hires New Chief Legal Officer

Anna Newsom joins Providence as executive vice president and chief legal officer

RENTON, Wash., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence, one of the largest health systems in the nation, announced today it has named Anna Newsom as its new executive vice president and chief legal officer. Newsom will report to Providence's chief executive officer and serve on the organization's executive council.

Anna Newsom, Providence Chief Legal Officer (PRNewswire)

Providence announced today it has named Anna Newsom as its new executive vice president and chief legal officer.

Newsom joins Providence from The Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV), where she has worked since 2013. Most recently, she served as group general counsel for the Fortune 100 company's Staff Counsel operations and led more than 1,000 legal professionals in over 50 domestic and international offices. She previously was vice president with the Strategic Resolution Group and second vice president with Enterprise Major Case and International Claim.

"I am inspired to join Providence and serve the health care workers who care for the most vulnerable members of our communities," said Newsom. "I plan to use my legal background to advocate for the fundamental right to health care and to champion health equity."

Newsom specializes in creating valuable business partnerships between legal teams and the clients they serve. She is experienced in accelerating and scaling organizational transformations to ensure productivity, efficiency and engagement. She also maintains a keen focus on diversity at the leadership level to innovate decision-making, gather support for a shared vision, and create joint accountability for strategic priorities. Educated in the Jesuit tradition, she received her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from Fordham University.

"We are fortunate to have Anna join Providence's senior executive team at this important time," said Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO of Providence. "Anna's experience and education will advance Providence's commitment to pioneering new and better ways to bring health to more people in need, especially those who are most vulnerable."

Newsom begins her new role with Providence next month and will be based in Renton, Wash.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, more than 900 clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ nearly 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org .

Providence St. Joseph Health (PRNewsfoto/Providence St. Joseph Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Providence