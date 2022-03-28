New Resources Educate Decisionmakers on Insurance Coverage of Rx Digital Therapies

Aimed Alliance Teams with HR.com, Center for U.S. Policy, Others To Inform Corporate Executives, Members of Congress

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET, Aimed Alliance will host a free webinar on HR.com to educate human resources (HR) professionals on the advantages of providing health insurance coverage of prescription digital therapies.

Prescription digital therapies (PDTs) are software cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on virtual reality headsets, smart phones, tablets, and other devices to prevent, manage, or treat a range of diseases and disorders. Patients can use PDTs anytime and anywhere.

Tuesday's one-hour webinar is entitled "Covering Prescription Digital Therapeutics: A Win-Win for Employers and Employees." The program will explore the FDA clearance process for digital therapies, how the products enhance health care, and how employers can add PDTs to their formularies. Panelists will provide examples of how PDTs can improve employee health and productivity, enhance health equity, and reduce employers' costs.

The webinar meets the continuing education requirements for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the HR Certification Institute. HR professionals can earn one hour of credit by participating.

The webinar builds upon recent coalition efforts to educate policy makers on the need for patient access to PDTs. On March 25, Aimed Alliance, the Center for U.S. Policy, and 31 other not-for-profit organizations sent a letter to commend Members of Congress for introducing legislation that would provide Medicare coverage and create a new Medicaid payment category for PDTs.

The bipartisan ''Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022'' (S. 3791 and H.R. 7051) is sponsored by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (NH) and Shelley Moore Capito (WV), and Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-5) and David McKinley (WV-01).

"We support this legislation as it expands access to innovative therapeutics for patients, and we encourage Congress to swiftly adopt this bill and to create a new Medicaid payment category for PDTs," the letter read.

