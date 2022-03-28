Flycoin Announces Partnership with Thanks Again

The partnership will revolutionize how travelers earn and spend rewards in major airports

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flycoin, Inc., a travel rewards cryptocurrency company, announces today their partnership with Thanks Again, LLC, the operator of a popular loyalty program for airports. The partnership will revolutionize how travelers earn and spend their loyalty rewards in airports across the United States.

Thanks Again will offer Flycoin ("FLY") as a reward to travelers at 100+ airports for their spending at participating concessions and on-airport parking locations. This includes most major U.S. hub airports plus dozens of small to medium sized airports.

This partnership marks another large milestone for Flycoin; in February the company announced their $33M seed round backed by Bitcoin pioneer Josh Jones. Last week, crypto-industry heavyweights Lisa Nestor and Rena Shah were announced as strategic advisors.

"We're excited to partner with Thanks Again," shares Flycoin CEO, Lenny Moon. "Thanks Again's significant presence in airports across the U.S. enables us to continue our ambitious expansion roadmap, further revolutionizing the travel rewards and loyalty space."

The partnership broadens the FLY ecosystem and enables Thanks Again members to earn a reward they own; one that doesn't expire, and will soon be redeemable across the Thanks Again network of partners, popular restaurant chains, and more.

"FLY is a revolutionary currency that will enable Thanks Again members to easily earn and redeem crypto as they travel," remarks Marc Ellis, CEO of Thanks Again. "We believe travelers should have the ability to seamlessly earn rewards and have the freedom to choose how they redeem FLY, including directly at the point of sale (POS). FLY is helping to move the travel rewards industry forward."

About Flycoin, Inc.

FlyCoin represents the evolution of loyalty programs where the Company has applied the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain to create a new kind of loyalty program that is free from the limitations of today's programs. Set to launch in Q3 of 2022, the FlyCoin consumer-facing app and API for partnership integrations will be released. Stay tuned and get project updates on Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.flycoin.org .

About Thanks Again, LLC

Thanks Again®, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the leading account linked loyalty solution provider for the travel industry. Airports, travel retailers, "day of travel" businesses and local merchants/attractions leverage our loyalty and consumer engagement platform to make travel more rewarding for frequent travelers and visiting tourists. The only rewards program of its kind, Thanks Again enables members to automatically earn desired rewards when they shop, park or dine at thousands of retailers in and around more than 100 airports throughout North America. The Thanks Again loyalty program is free, secure and easy for consumers to use. Visit www.thanksagain.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE FlyCoin, Inc.