ENNISMORE'S SLS AND HYDE EXPAND THEIR WELLNESS INITIATIVES THROUGH A NEW COLLABORATION WITH SLEEP ENHANCING BEVERAGE, SOM SLEEP SLS Brickell, SLS LUX Brickell, SLS South Beach and Hyde Midtown Miami will be the first hotels to offer Som Sleep drinks in guestrooms

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore today announces a collaboration between its brands, SLS and Hyde, and Som Sleep - a first of its kind sleep enhancing beverage. Starting in April, the Som Sleep drink will be offered as an in-room amenity at SLS and Hyde hotels in Miami - SLS Brickell, SLS LUX Brickell, SLS South Beach and Hyde Midtown Miami. In its mission to further prioritize guest wellness, Ennismore is the first lifestyle hospitality company to establish a collaboration of this kind with Som Sleep.

Som Sleep has delivered over 3 million nights of sleep by combating feelings of restlessness by way of a science-backed formula that combines Melatonin, Magnesium, L-Theanine, GABA and Vitamin B6. Som Sleep is backed by an advisory board of sleep experts, nutritionists, dieticians, physical therapists, and world-class personal trainers, and is used by over 60 pro teams in the NBA, the NFL and MLB.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore says, "We are thrilled to be working with Som Sleep and their brilliant Founder, Abdul Khan, to introduce this new amenity for our guests. Sleep is an incredibly important function of the body, and the U.S. alone loses the equivalent of 1.23 million working days each year due to insufficient sleep. We want to offer our guests all that we can to ensure their optimal comfort, rest, and relaxation when they stay with us."

"Ennismore is at the pinnacle of lifestyle, with their dedicated focus on making sure their discerning guests have the best experience possible. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our team, and we could not be more delighted that our guestroom debut at two of Ennismore's incredible brands, SLS and Hyde. We are grateful to be collaborating with Michele and his team and look forward to enhancing the guest experience with a better night's rest," says Abdul Khan, Founder and President of Som Sleep.

Since the onset of the pandemic, reports have shown that more than half of the population has trouble sleeping at least three nights a week. SLS and Hyde will provide guests with a new way to optimally recharge and reset through the new partnership with Som Sleep.

Som Sleep targets nutrition to support the body's own natural sleep-regulating cycle, relaxes the mind, and prepares the brain to transition smoothly from wake to sleep. Offering an entirely new element of self-care to the guest experience, Ennismore and Som Sleep's collaboration follows its long-standing commitment to wellness.

Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This new partnership builds on existing collaborations with Barilla, Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB , Y7 Studio and MALIN+GOETZ.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, J0&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_. ennismore.com

ABOUT SOM SLEEP

Som Sleep is a science-backed sleep drink developed in 2018 that uses active ingredients, including Melatonin, Magnesium, L-Theanine, GABA and Vitamin B6, that are naturally found in the human body, a healthy diet, and green tea. It addresses sleep issues from three different angles, providing a more comprehensive solution. To date, it has delivered over 3 million nights of sleep and is used by people from all walks of life. Som Sleep is available in Original and Zero Sugar in packs of 12 or 24 on the brand's website, getsom.com , and nearly 1,000 national grocery and wellness chains nationwide.

