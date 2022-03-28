Cool Springs Financial Names Keith Beggs Managing Director

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC today announced that the Company's President John McDonough has appointed Keith Beggs as Managing Director. Most recently Mr. Beggs served as a Director with the Company.

(PRNewswire)

Mr. Beggs has 15 years of life insurance industry experience in the corporate and affluent markets. He founded Steadfast Wealth Strategies in 2016 a financial services firm focused on merging innovation with sound financial solutions.

Prior to joining the Company in June 2016, he was Senior Marketing Consultant at Insurmark. In this role, he was responsible for working directly with Independent Financial Advisors and Life Insurance Agents to help them recommend only the highest quality solutions to their clientele.

"The Company believes Keith is the ideal Managing Director to expand our reach to more privately held companies and business owners" said John McDonough, President of Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC. "Keith has demonstrated a strong commitment to his profession that is recognized by many in the industry. He deeply cares about the success and well-being of his clients.

Keith has proven his resolve during unforeseen dynamics of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancements and we are excited to have him in his new role as a Managing Director."

Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC is a Franklin, TN based boutique financial solutions company that serves the corporate and affluent markets. The company's focus is business solutions that includes unique employee retention strategies, key-person, buy-sell agreements, debt protection and estate planning.

Contact:

Cool Springs Financial

Phone: 615-656-2525

coolspringsfinancial.com

Keith Beggs, Managing Director (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cool Springs Financial