WorkWell Introduces ErgoStart Program to Boost Hiring and Retention

DULUTH, Minn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWell, the experts in preventing and treating sprains, strains, and back pain, today announced ErgoStart, a new program that assesses the worker and the work environment to help ensure workers can safely perform physical job tasks. The program includes a combination of ergonomics assessments and interventions, work practices, education, and health strategies for new and existing employees to help improve workplace safety and reduce injuries.

The dual challenges of a tight labor market and the great resignation have increased stress on hiring and retention and changed employee screening patterns. As a result, some organizations have waived traditional post-offer employee testing with concerns that it creates friction in developing a workforce. However, individuals not screened before starting work can still risk musculoskeletal injuries.

WorkWell's ErgoStart Program helps organizations prevent workplace injuries without disrupting the hiring process by incorporating job-specific ergonomic assessments and health strategies during orientation and onboarding. Boosting worker preparedness at transition points on the hire to retire continuum helps keep employees safe and increases retention. Additionally, to optimize task performance, highly trained therapists conduct assessments, review essential job tasks, deliver ongoing job-specific ergonomics, body mechanics education, and work readiness recommendations, even with job changes.

"WorkWell provides a continuum of wellness services throughout the entire employee lifecycle," said Karil Reibold, chief executive officer at WorkWell. "We help employers evolve their healthy worker philosophy using post-hire risk reduction and health strategies to minimize musculoskeletal injury risk while promoting worker health. Often health conditions or job changes result in a decline in a workers' performance and supporting workers through these transitions is pivotal to a culture of safety."

Stop by Booth #30 at SESHA 44th Annual Symposium April 4 – 7, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona, to learn more about WorkWell's health and safety solutions. And on Wednesday, April 6 at 2:00 pm, join WorkWell's Director, Clinical Services Kristen Cederlind, for a discussion on Are Companies Kicking the Can Down the Road on Worker Safety?.

WorkWell helps organizations prevent and treat sprains, strains, and back pain by delivering comprehensive and scalable musculoskeletal health programs as part of their overall safety and wellness programs. We partner with employers to keep employees safe, healthy, and productive by identifying workplace risks, implementing early intervention and proactive ergonomics, providing employee testing and treatment, and ensuring safety compliance. Our prevention, treatment, and training programs are delivered by our network of 10,000 credentialed physical therapists who are experts at delivering all aspects of a comprehensive musculoskeletal wellness program. To learn more, visit us at WorkWell.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorkWellPandC and LinkedIn.

