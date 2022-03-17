Wire 3 Expanding Fiber Optic Internet Service To Edgewater

Edgewater to join New Smyrna Beach as a 10 Gigabit city along Florida's Atlantic Coast

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wire 3 Holdings, Inc., ("Wire 3") an all-fiber, 10 Gigabit Internet service provider, announced today that they are expanding service into the greater Edgewater area.

(PRNewsfoto/Wire 3) (PRNewswire)

"The message from residents throughout Volusia and Brevard counties has been clear – they want a better internet experience. Wire 3 is perfectly positioned to answer that call," said Jai Ramachandran, chief executive officer of Wire 3.

Offering symmetrical data speeds up to 10 Gbps backed by dedicated, local customer service, Wire 3 continues to expand their network throughout Central Florida.

"We're a tech company that is obsessed with the customer experience. So, for us, it goes beyond the speed and reliability and centers around the relationship we're able to build with our customers," said Jason Schreiber, chief technology officer of Wire 3.

Wire 3 offers multiple speed options, free equipment, and flexible management offerings that will allow part time, "Snow Bird" residents to pay for service only when they need it, all without a contract.

"Our service is designed to meet the unique needs of every customer through superior technology, flexibility, support, and value," said Jason Schreiber, chief technology officer of Wire 3.

Wire 3 is rewarding their early adopters with a special offer that provides customers with 10 Gbps service for $60 a month for two years. Customers can also receive a free month of service for every customer they refer to Wire 3.

Prospective customers can pre-register on the Wire 3 check availability form to be alerted when construction begins in the area and lock in early adopter pricing.

About Wire 3

Wire 3 is dedicated to delivering fast, high bandwidth data services to their customers. Using fiber optic technology to ensure the fastest, most reliable internet connection possible, Wire 3 offers bandwidth options designed to provide customers with the flexibility and high-speed internet access they need, at an affordable price.

If you are a government or municipality agent looking for more details about Wire 3, you can access our brief deck.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wire 3