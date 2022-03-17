Weatherford Releases 2021 Annual Report

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced the release of its 2021 Annual Report. The interactive and fully digital report shares the Company's 2021 financial results, strategic focus areas, achievements, and priorities for the future.

The 2021 Annual Report shares the shaping of a new Weatherford, evolving from a turnaround story to a growth engine focused on achieving sustainable profitability and generating free cash flow.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our annual report for 2021 highlights our significant achievements during an eventful year. With a goal of delivering sustainable profitability and free cash flow generation, our team rose to the challenge, outperformed in 2021, and I am more optimistic than ever about our future."

The 2021 Annual Report and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2021 are both available on the Company's website.

About Weatherford



Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

