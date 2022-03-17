VNET to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 30, 2022

BEIJING, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, or 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID: 7127417 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7127417

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 7, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Conference ID: 7127417

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at https://ir.vnet.com.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contact

Xinyuan Liu

Tel: +86 10 8456 2121

Email: ir@vnet.com

