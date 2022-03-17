Sunburst Workforce Advisors™ launches in health care staffing market

Maxim Healthcare Staffing forms new managed service provider to simplify complex talent marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Healthcare Staffing, a health care staffing agency with more than 30 years of experience, has launched Sunburst Workforce Advisors™. Sunburst is a health care managed service provider aiming to simplify a complex talent and staffing solutions marketplace.

Sunburst helps customers manage their contingent workforce, creating truly unique solutions for each staffing need by handpicking and coordinating vendors that care about quality service and that align with customers' workforce goals.

Guided by Maxim Healthcare Staffing's expertise and experience, Sunburst has alignment and partnerships with some of the most trusted vendors in the health care industry. This allows Sunburst to match the best solutions to customers' particular challenges.

Transparency is key to Sunburst. Through the organization's up-to-the-minute data analytics capabilities, it provides customers an understating of key financial and operations trends, highlighting areas of concern or opportunities, as well as health care marketplace insights. Through data, Sunburst puts the power back in the customer's hands and helps guide better informed, real-time decision making.

"In the midst of high demand for health care professionals, customers are seeking creative solutions that will help them return to a sustainable operating rhythm," said Jason Cupples, vice president of Sunburst Workforce Advisors. "By providing vendors with transparency and supporting customers with an intelligent vendor network, Sunburst can be the bridge that gets customers back to a state of normalcy."

Cupples has almost 20 years of experience in health care staffing management. He joined Maxim Healthcare Staffing in 2004, and most recently served the organization as National Director of Sales, commercial division, before coming to Sunburst.

"Health care has, and always will be, a people-based business," said Cupples. "When aligned, the people, process and technology combine to provide the best possible care for patients. But in the end, it's the people that make this industry what it is – so finding the optimal talent matches for our customers is our highest priority."

About Sunburst Workforce Advisors

Sunburst Workforce Advisors aligns strategic health care staffing partners with our clients' individual needs for talent. With more than 30 years of experience in the health care staffing industry, we are committed to providing clients with the best workforce management solutions so they can spend more time focusing on patients. For more information, visit sunburstworkforce.com

Contact: Laura Elkins

Lovell Communications

laura@lovell.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sunburst Workforce Advisors