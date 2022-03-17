Stratolaunch Opens Office in Washington D.C. Metro Area

ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch LLC is pleased to announce it has established a permanent office at National Landing in the Crystal City District of Arlington, Va. The office, located at 251 18th Street, Suite #704, will support the company's operations and business development functions, and offer a comfortable meeting space for face-to-face interactions with government and business leaders located within the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

Stratolaunch's Roc carrier aircraft during its fourth flight test on Feb. 24, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to open our office at National Landing because we can better support our customer needs. This location enables us to be responsive to both our government and commercial customers," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, President and Chief Operating Officer at Stratolaunch. "The office location positions our company at the epicenter of where many defense decisions are being made relative to the nation's hypersonic development path. We're here because we can contribute solutions and meet the needs of our country's national security strategy."

The company will commemorate the office opening with an invitation reception and media roundtable event, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Stratolaunch’s mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratolaunch