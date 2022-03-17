Popper & Company Joins EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan-based accounting and advisory firm Popper & Company LLP has joined global business advisory firm EisnerAmper.

Founded in 1946 and based in New York, NY, Popper & Company LLP has 24 professionals and staff serving clients in the New York metro area, Florida, California, Texas and other states. Popper & Company provides sophisticated tax planning, tax compliance and estate/gift planning services for high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm also provides financial management expertise to small and medium-sized companies in sectors such as professional services, real estate, hedge fund management, health care, technology, import/export, manufacturing and others.

"Our firm has developed an impressive roster of sophisticated high-net-worth clients who are in need of ever-expanding services that require specialized expertise," said Popper & Company Managing Partner Jeff Popper. "EisnerAmper's great expertise in working with sophisticated clients fits perfectly with our client base. The depth of their experience and resources will serve our clients very well."

"The addition of Jeff and the Popper team—with their decades-long reputation for outstanding work on behalf of their clients adds great depth to our Personal Wealth Advisors Tax practice, bringing additional expertise to our high-net-worth clients," said Michael Laveman, EisnerAmper Managing Partner of Tax. "We're excited to have Jeff and his talented team join us."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and 2,500-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

