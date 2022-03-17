Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network onboards more communities to Avalanche and Polygon networks - over 25 partnerships in the DeFi and NFT space -

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria Network is increasing access to projects built on the Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon networks with its Narni bridging solution and partner programme.

The protocol is collaborating with a range of platforms to facilitate the fastest and cheapest migration of assets cross-chain for their users. Umbria has forged new partnerships with Polygon NFT and DeFi platforms and announces its first alliances with AVAX projects, which come swiftly after the official launch of its Avalanche bridge. The Narni Polygon and Avalanche bridges offer substantially faster and cheaper transactions than the official bridges for both networks with transfers typically taking less than four minutes and often costing just $4-$9.

Its latest partners (detailed below) endorse the Narni Bridge, recommending it to their communities for bridging crypto; many projects have also integrated the bridge widget into their platforms.

Avalanche projects

Avaxtars is the first browser-based Play to Earn (P2E) idle game on the Avalanche platform. AVXT is the ERC-20 Token of the AVAXTARS Game.

Vending Machines NFT is a unique NFT project on Avalanche, which aims to focus on beneficial utilities for its holders. Holders of the 4444 unique Vending Machine NFTs will get many perks such as: minting rewards, shared royalties, free NFT Airdrops and best of all, their own land in the Metaverse.

Aalpha - With a focus on community, Avalanche Alpha is a place where we can all come together under a single banner: reviewing projects, giving the spotlight to new ideas, and creating a better, safer outlook for the network as a whole.

Polygon projects

Hamster Game is the NFT Trade-2-Earn game where Hamster NFTs are the traders with 193 visual traits for the Dump type and 194 for the Pump. Flip Hamsters on http://opensea.io as they trade and earn tokens. Frequent NFT trading means more tokens.

Cyborg Wolves – A generative collection of 5,555 NFTs (14 ETH traded) on the Polygon network created by 14-year-old Myles. The Cyborg Wolves are the meanest, baddest, yet sometimes cutest animals in the Cyborg universe defined by their "Bionic Eye" trait. The Cyborg Werewolves, an extension of the gen 1 collection, are minting March 18.

Space Game is a 100% on-chain collectible-based strategy P2E game leveraging both L1 and L2. All metadata and pixel sprites are generated and stored completely on-chain; no API and IPFS are used.

BetNFT presents Digital Greyhound Racing (DGR); a racing game that enables participants to select a greyhound from four bloodlines, and enter a race in a chance to claim a prize pool. Refining your skills in mastering elements such as breeding, distances, track conditions etc, will hold you in great stead in becoming a successful greyhound owner.

Mining Life LLC manufactures, operates and manages high-quality crypto mining rigs. It also aims to invest the crypto assets to help grow the profitability of the crypto in which it mines.

Polygon Ape Community is a 1/1 collection of 5000 items on the Polygon chain. The collection symbolizes the hope of the Polygon community's growth. Each layer was hand-drawn with a coloring pencil and then run through an editing and generative art program to create a unique, presentable and special collection. 10% of all royalties will go towards #TEAMSEAS

Polyflip is a decentralized betting platform powered by Polygon Network and Chainlink. Unlike traditional casinos that operate in black boxes, Polyflip runs on smart contracts that are fair, transparent and immutable.

The platform provides a low-cost and fast gaming experience through the combination of both traditional core game and blockchain mechanics. Every bet comes with a 2% fee, distributed to all Polyflip NFT holders as a special reward.

Ape World Order is a pro wrestling ape themed NFT collection. Each AWO NFT has eight attributes, rated on a 0-100 scale. AWO is currently developing a tournament based NFT game that incorporates our native currency (Pizza Token) and allows NFT owners to enter their AWO NFT into tournaments that pay out similarly to horse racing. Even people who don't own an AWO NFT will be able to bet on the matches. We will keep all stats, and NFTs gain XP over time for bonuses. AWO can be minted with MATIC, WETH or Pizza Tokens.

"By vastly improving the UX with the fastest and cheapest bridging solution available and providing greater technical support, we're helping to onboard more users to partner ventures that are built on alternative networks to Ethereum," said Oscar Chambers, Co-founder of Umbria Network. "Additionally, we strive to support the growth of our partners and their projects by offering a host of other marketing and networking benefits."

Umbria is looking to reach out to projects on AVAX and Fantom that would benefit from cheap and fast bridging. Any parties interested in a partnership should fill out the Partnership Contact Request form: https://partner.umbria.network/

About Umbria Network

Cheapest, fastest cross-chain bridge

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly.

Umbria's Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge solves blockchain interoperability issues by removing the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain bridge between Ethereum mainnet and Polygon, Binance Smart Chan, Avalanche and Fantom. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

Additionally, bridge liquidity providers earn high APYs on their crypto assets with no impermanent loss.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

