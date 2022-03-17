New Cardinal Health surgical drape helps reduce surgical site contamination risk

The incise drape is the first to feature Avery Dennison's patented BeneHold™ CHG adhesive technology

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today launched the first surgical incise drape using industry-leading antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG).

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health) (PRNewswire)

The drape features Avery Dennison's patented BeneHold™ CHG adhesive technology, which helps reduce the risk of surgical site contamination with organisms typically associated with surgical site infections (SSIs). The incise film is strong, conformable and breathable and provides a sterile surface to create a barrier to contamination. The adhesive helps prevent edge lift of the drape, while still removing easily after surgery without harming fragile skin.

"CHG is trusted as a topical antiseptic for surgical patient skin preparation," said Tina Keller, senior consultant in Clinical Operations at Cardinal Health, "and utilizing the antimicrobial properties of CHG in the actual adhesive of the surgical drape is an innovative approach that is intended to improve patient care by further reducing the risk of microbial contamination. We look forward to showcasing this innovative new product with clinicians at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) global conference this week."

In addition to preparing a patient's skin for surgery, incise drapes are utilized as a method of helping protect the wound from horizontal bacterial contamination during surgery, which may be present on the patient's surrounding skin.

Surgical site infections account for 20% of all hospital-acquired infections; with a mortality rate of 3%, SSIs cost health systems more than 1 million additional inpatient days, as well as $3.3 billion in costs each year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1.

An in-vivo animal study 2 showed the novel CHG surgical incise drape significantly reduced MRSA contamination in the wound and around the incise area when compared to non-antimicrobial and iodophor based drapes. View the Cardinal Health whitepaper for a summary of the study.

"The BeneHold CHG adhesive technology is perfectly suited for incise film applications. The adhesive helps prevent edge lift and maintain a sterile surgical site, while a breathable film encourages good adhesion without damage on removal, including from fragile skin," said Barbara Van Rymenam, global director of innovation platforms at Avery Dennison Medical. "Avery Dennison is delighted to be partnering with Cardinal Health to bring this innovative technology and product offering to the operating room."

The Cardinal Health™ Surgical Incise Drape with CHG meets the International Organization for Standardization and the United States Food and Drug Administration requirements for cytotoxicity, irritation, acute systemic toxicity, skin sensitization and pyrogenicity.

Stop by booth #7231 at AORN this week to learn more about the new incision drape, attend live continuing education sessions, or take a break at the "relax and recharge" station. Learn more about the surgical incise drape here.

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NHSN Surgical Site Infection Event (SSI). https://www.cdc.gov/nhsn/pdfs/pscmanual/9pscssicurrent.pdf. Published January 2021. Accessed February 15, 2021.

2. Carty N, Leaper D, Perry L, Edmiston CE Jr,. Preliminary analysis of the antimicrobial activity of a novel surgical incise drape containing chlorhexidine gluconate against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in an in vivo porcine, incisional-wound model. Am J Infect Control. 2021 Jul;49(7):857-861. doi: 10.1016/j.ajic.2021.01.016. Epub 2021 Jan 29. PMID: 33524452.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products and solutions, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Media Relations, Cardinal Health:

Courtney Tobin

T: +1 (614) 822-4016

M: +1 (937) 243-4822

courtney.tobin@cardinalhealth.com

Media Relations, Avery Dennison Medical, Product and Technical Inquiries:

Barbara Van Rymenam

M: +32 497 10 32 33

barbara.van.rymenam@eu.averydennison.com

Media Relations, Avery Dennison Medical, General Inquiries:

Andrew Deckert

M: +1 (224) 374-2109

andrew.deckert@averydennison.com

