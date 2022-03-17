Eagle Hill Consulting Again Named a Best U.S. Management Consulting Firm By Forbes

ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Forbes has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The 2022 ranking recognizes Eagle Hill as top firm at time when management consultants are more important than ever as organizations seek guidance on dealing with the Great Resignation, employee burnout and re-tooling work in the wake of the pandemic.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

For the seventh consecutive year, Forbes has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

"Despite a grueling two years managing through the pandemic, our team was resilient and continued to deliver for our clients," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We remain intentional about fostering a culture that places an equal importance on a high quality employee experience and extraordinary client service. When our team members feel supported and empowered, our clients reap the benefits of Eagle Hill's innovation and energy," Jezior explained.

Eagle Hill Consulting also has been recognized as a top company by Vault, The Washington Post and The Washington Business Journal among others.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Management Consulting Firms based on the results of two independent surveys. In the expert survey, more than 7500 management consulting executives and partners were asked to make peer recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. In the client survey, more than 1,300 senior executives were prompted to evaluate management consultancies they have worked with during the past four years.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting