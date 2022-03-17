Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Clarivate Plc

RADNOR, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate") (NYSE: CLVT; CLVT-PA). The action charges Clarivate with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Clarivate's materially misleading statements to the public, Clarivate investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 25, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: November 10, 2020 through February 2, 2022

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or info@ktmc.com

CLARIVATE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Clarivate Plc is an information services and analytics company that provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands.

On December 27, 2021, Clarivate disclosed in an SEC filing that "[o]n December 22, 2021, Clarivate . . . concluded that the financial statements previously issued as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements[.]" Specifically, Clarivate revealed that "[t]he error relates to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination which was consummated on October 1, 2020 ('the CPA Global Transaction')[,]" and that "[i]n the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction." Following this news, Clarivate's stock price declined by $1.70 per share, or 6.92%, to close at $22.88 per share on December 28, 2021.

Then, on February 3, 2022, Clarivate filed restated financials for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the three quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2021. Clarivate confirmed that the restated financial information affected its previously reported "GAAP income (loss) from operations, benefit (provision) for income taxes, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, current and non-current assets, current and non-current liabilities, and shareholders' equity." Specifically, as a result of its improper accounting, for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the nine months ended September 31, 2021, Clarivate overstated its pre-tax earnings by more than $121 million over those periods. Following this news, Clarivate's ordinary share price declined by $2.90 per share, or approximately 16.4%, from a closing price of $17.71 per share on February 2, 2022, to a closing price of $14.81 per share on February 3, 2022.

Clarivate investors may, no later than March 25, 2022 seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

