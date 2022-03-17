Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Makes Strategic Additions to Scientific Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, is pleased to announce today that it has made several strategic additions to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

The Company welcomes Carl Wittwer, M.D., Ph.D. as Chairman, and Karen C. Carroll, M.D, Noriko Kusukawa, Ph.D., and Anne Wyllie, Ph.D. who join Company co-founder Brent Satterfield, Ph.D. on the SAB.

Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, remarked, "We are honored to have such talented and renowned industry leaders advising Co-Diagnostics. We believe that their experience will significantly help guide the Company as we continue our trajectory of growth and expansion into new verticals, new markets, and innovative molecular diagnostic solutions."

Dr. Wittwer, cofounder and CSO of Idaho Technology/BioFire since 1990 and board chairman of BioFire during its acquisition by bioMerieux in 2014, is professor emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah. With over 200 articles and 50 US patents in molecular diagnostics, he developed rapid-cycle PCR in the early 1990's, the capillary LightCycler® system in 1995, high resolution melting in 2004, and extreme PCR in 2014. He remains committed to innovating faster, more affordable molecular diagnostics.

Dr. Carroll is a Professor of Pathology and Director of the Division of Medical Microbiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine*, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and the College of American Pathologists. She was also the recipient of the 2011 ASM BD Award for excellence in research in Clinical Microbiology and the 2015 Infectious Diseases Society of America Kass Award and named Lecturer.

Dr. Kusukawa is a 35-year veteran of biotech and healthcare industries. She has worked in the United States and Japan directing strategic investments in new technology. Most recently, she served as vice president for ARUP Laboratories (University of Utah) and as adjunct associate professor of pathology. Dr. Kusukawa received her PhD in biochemistry from Kyoto University, is inventor to eight patents, and author of 21 articles, and 11 book chapters in laboratory medicine.

Dr. Wyllie, is a Research Scientist and Principal Investigator of SalivaDirect at Yale University. Having worked with saliva as a clinical specimen for bacterial detection for almost 10 years, Dr. Wyllie is an expert in the laboratory methods required for working with saliva and skillfully applied these early in the pandemic for sensitive SARS-CoV-2 detection, and has since become well-recognized for pushing forward on the use of saliva as a superior sample for creating high-quality, low-cost SARS-CoV-2 testing.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to gain regulatory clearance for such product and to commercialize such product(s);and, market acceptance of our products once commercialized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in the Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

*Participation by Dr. Carroll as an advisor to Co-Diagnostics, Inc. does not constitute or imply endorsement of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. by Johns Hopkins University.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Andrew Benson Jennifer Webb Head of Investor Relations Coltrin & Associates, Inc +1.801.438.1036 +1.267.912.1173 investors@codiagnostics.com jennifer_webb@coltrin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics