ArcBest No. 14 for Employee Training and Development

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today it has been named to Training magazine's newly rebranded APEX Awards, ranking No. 14 on the list. This award recognizes leading organizations across the U.S. that exhibit peak performance in the areas of employee training and development. The No. 14 ranking is an improvement from last year's No. 16 ranking and demonstrates the company's commitment to continuously providing resources and tools that help employees succeed.

ArcBest has a long history of investing in its employees through ongoing learning and development. The company offers online training modules, virtual classes, videos and in-person classes, giving employees a variety of options for exploring areas of interest and accelerating their career paths. In 2021, ArcBest employees completed 97,092 instructor-led webinars and online courses covering a variety of topics including leadership, job skills, operations, safety and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Additionally, ArcBest provides continuing education opportunities through accredited universities and certification programs to enhance skills while promoting enhanced personal and professional development.

"We are committed to growing our people and our business — it's one of our core values — and this award affirms we're headed in the right direction as we continue to invest in our people," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We offer all employees the opportunity to learn and grow, both professionally and personally. This not only improves employee experience, but also helps ArcBest deliver on our promises to customers as we help solve their complex logistics challenges."

Training magazine ranked 95 Training APEX award winners based on a range of factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and effectiveness in terms of business impact. It's the 22nd year they have recognized organizations that provide best-in-class employee training and development.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

ABOUT Training Magazine

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development — in print, in person, and online — over the last 55-plus years. The digital edition can be found online at www.trainingmag.com.

