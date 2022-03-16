Win a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Sponsored by Mark Burch Motorsports: Proceeds Benefit the Team Jack Foundation for Childhood Brain Cancer Research

ATKINSON, Neb., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Burch Motorsports and the Mark and Mari Burch Family have restored and donated a red 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to the Team Jack Foundation. This classic car will be given away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022! Raffle tickets are being sold for $100 each. Mark Burch is a long-time supporter of the Team Jack Foundation and is committed to helping find better treatments for children with brain cancer. In 2021, Burch restored a 1980 Pontiac Trans Am, which raised $110,000 for the Team Jack Foundation and their mission.

This beautiful Corvette Stingray features:

350 high performance V-8 engine with aluminum heads, intake and 4-barrel carb

Air induction factory hood

Muncie 4-speed manual transmission

Independent rear suspension

Rideco front springs

Bilstein gas shocks

Poly suspension bushing throughout

4-wheel disc brakes

Bucket seats

15x8 slotted wheels with custom chrome trim rings and centers

BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires

Removable T-Tops

Power windows

Power steering

Power brakes

"We've just passed the one-year anniversary of losing Andy (Team Jack Co-Founder), and we all must pull together to work harder and bring the passion that Andy put into this organization out to everyone so that we can do more. The reason it's so important to raise money for this Foundation is to find not only a cure but better treatments for kids battling pediatric brain cancer," said Burch.

Tickets are $100 each, and the drawing will take place LIVE on Team Jack Foundation Facebook page at 12PM CDT on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. For more information on rules and ticket purchase, please visit https://teamjackfoundation.org/corvette.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation's mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.2 million for childhood brain cancer research and has invested in twelve research projects both regionally and nationally.

