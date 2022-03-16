The Results Are In: SecureFLUSH™ Most "Flushing Awesome" Scene in Movie History Awarded to Meet The Parents

Survey reveals Ben Stiller's wrongful flush takes the throne among toilet-related movie scenes

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award season is underway and there is a new category of film excellence to recognize. Nice 'N CLEAN® proudly awards the SecureFLUSH™ Most "Flushing Awesome" Scene in Movie History to Meet The Parents (Universal Pictures, 2000) for the scene in which Greg Focker, RN, played by Ben Stiller, flushes a broken toilet causing the septic system to overflow, blames it all on the family cat, and ruins the backyard setting for the family wedding.

A recent survey commissioned by Nice 'N CLEAN® Wipes of over 2,000 US adults, conducted by The Harris Poll, asked Americansƚ what the most "flushing awesome" (funny, iconic, or memorable) toilet-related movie scene of all time is. 33% of those surveyed selected Meet The Parents as a winner. Dumb & Dumber (New Line Cinema, 1994) is a close second with 31% of votes.

The full list of movies and results includes:

33% - Meet The Parents : "Did you flush this toilet?" (Universal Pictures, 2000)

31% - Dumb & Dumber : "The toilet doesn't flush" (New Line Cinema, 1994)

23% - Austin Powers : International Man of Mystery : "Who does #2 work for?" (New Line Cinema, 1997)

18% - Tommy Boy : "Tommy vs the John" (Paramount Pictures, 1995)

16% - Along Came Polly : "Praying to the porcelain god" (Universal Pictures, 2004)

15% - The Bee Movie : "Bathroom Bee Brawl – Barry Benson vs Ken" (DreamWorks Animation, 2007)

14% - other movies not listed

"Recognizing these flushing awesome scenes is a fun way to bring attention to a not-so-fun household issue," said Michael Lyons, VP of Business Development & GM of Brands, Nice-Pak. "While clogs and toilet troubles are funny on film, we dread them in real life. That's one of the reasons we've developed Nice 'N CLEAN® SecureFLUSHTM Technology Flushable Wipes: to help reduce the fear of clogging and ensure responsible care for plumbing, septic and sewage systems."

Nice 'N CLEAN® SecureFLUSHTM Technology Flushable Wipes are strong and durable yet break apart five times faster than the leading brand of two-ply toilet paper when flushed, giving consumers confidence in a fresher clean and responsible flushing. Nice 'N CLEAN® SecureFLUSHTM Technology Flushable Wipes are unique cellulose nonwoven wipes that contain naturally-derived ingredients and are made from 100% biodegradable** plant-based fibers. To see the SecureFLUSH™ video demo, visit Nice 'N CLEAN® Wipes on YouTube.

Nice 'N CLEAN® SecureFLUSHTM Technology Flushable Wipes are available at NiceNCLEANWipes.com, Amazon.com and Walmart, with additional availability at major retailers both online and in store soon.

For more information, visit NiceNCLEANWipes.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

* Safe for well-maintained sewer and septic systems. Not recommended for use with basement pump systems.

** When disposed of in the toilet.

ƚ Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Nice-Pak from March 1-3, 2022 among 2,051 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Megan Annecchiarico.

About Nice 'N CLEAN

The Nice 'N CLEAN® brand is owned by Nice-Pak Products, Inc., a pioneer and global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of pre-moistened wipes. Nice 'N CLEAN® has the broadest line of sustainable wet wipes in the category, covering baby wipes and flushable wipes to hand wipes and disinfecting wipes. The Nice 'N CLEAN® brand's mission is to keep families healthy while protecting our planet with the highest quality and most environmentally-friendly wipes possible. To support Nice-Pak's commitment to sustainability, all Nice 'N CLEAN® wipes are made with plant-based fibers which we are committed to source from certified sustainable forests. Visit Sustainability (nicencleanwipes.com) to learn more about our commitment to sustainability in our products and processes.

View original content:

SOURCE Nice-Pak Products, Inc.