Resolve Systems Launches IT Automation as a Service

New SaaS offering includes industry-first Automation Accelerator Packs to speed up automation deployment across every IT function

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems ®, the leading intelligent IT automation software provider, today announced the availability of its Software as a Service (SaaS) Edition of Resolve Actions Express and new Automation Accelerator Packs. With the new SaaS Edition, organizations can automate IT workflows immediately by eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure set-up and management. The Automation Accelerator Packs empower IT teams with the building blocks required for specific IT use cases. Together, the SaaS Edition and Automation Accelerator Packs provide the first-of-its kind solution that speeds up the development and deployment of automated workflows to hours and days rather than weeks and months it typically takes to build automations from the ground up.

Resolve Systems (PRNewsfoto/Resolve Systems) (PRNewswire)

"Most CIOs and their organizations have embraced intelligent IT automation as integral to their operational strategy with a mandate to automate as much as possible, yet they are frustrated with the friction required to automate," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "By removing the challenges, such as infrastructure management, development time, and resource constraints, we empower our customers to move much faster than was possible before and accelerate time to value in their IT automation journeys."

Actions Express SaaS Edition is a no-code/low-code intelligent IT Automation platform that is accessible via the web and integrates with virtually all IT and enterprise systems. With no software to install on individual devices, automation is rapidly deployed across IT teams. Customers always have access to the latest version as the hosting, upgrades, patching, and product enhancements are fully managed by Resolve. Based on a consumption model, customers can automatically scale up or down depending on their dynamic workload needs. Without having to source and manage their infrastructure and related overhead, they can also benefit from a lower total cost of ownership.

The Automation Accelerator Packs include configurable workflow templates, drag-and-drop automation actions and tasks, pre-built third-party system integrations, and other resources packaged together to enable the automation of the most common processes across IT Operations Management, IT Service Management, Network Operations Management, and Cloud Operations. These packs also enable Automation Centers of Excellence (CoEs) to scale automation across IT departments quickly and consistently.

"We're excited to take this first step in removing the roadblocks typically associated with deploying IT automation, but more importantly, to help address the specific day-to-day process challenges across IT teams, from shortening helpdesk ticket resolution times to optimizing observability strategies," said Sean Heuer, Vice President of Products, Resolve. "We will continue to help our customers automate more, and with increased efficiency and ease, as we apply AI and machine learning to their automated processes and build out more targeted solutions across IT domains."

The new offering is now available worldwide and includes a 30-day trial of the full-featured Resolve Actions SaaS edition. To sign up for the trial, visit the Resolve website.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

Learn more at resolve.io, follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Christy Kemp

Dahlia Public Relations

ckemp@dahliapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resolve Systems