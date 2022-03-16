Q BioMed announces publication of research showing augmented efficacy of its drug candidate Uttroside-B against liver cancer Publication in Frontiers of Oncology dated February 8, 2022 is titled Blockade of Uttroside-B Induced Autophagic Pro-Survival Signals Augments Its Chemotherapeutic Efficacy Against Hepatocellular Carcinoma

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed, Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) a commercial-stage biotechnology development company announces a new publication supporting the efficacy and further development of its Uttroside B chemotherapeutic to treat liver cancer.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) constitutes 90% of all liver cancer incidences, worldwide. The Uttroside-B compound was isolated and characterized from the leaves of Solanum nigrum Linn, a plant widely used in traditional medicines. In the initial Scientific Reports study , researchers showed that in animal models, Uttroside-B was ten times more cytotoxic to the HepG2 liver cancer cell line than sorafenib, the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for liver cancer approved at the time. Uttroside-B drastically shrunk tumors in mice bearing human liver cancer xenografts. In addition, in pre-clinical experiments, Uttroside-B induced cytotoxicity in all liver cancer cell lines, and researchers were also able to confirm its biological safety, in both in vitro and in vivo studies.

This innovation has been granted a patent from the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea and has been conferred 'Orphan Drug' status against HCC by the U.S. FDA.

The present study reveals that besides causing apoptosis, Uttroside-B (Utt-B) also induces autophagy, a self-degradation process occurring inside cells that removes unnecessary or dysfunctional components and recycles the cellular components, both in liver cancer cells and in liver tumors. The team investigated whether Utt-B-induced autophagic response is complementing or contradicting its apoptotic cell death program in HCC. They found that inhibition of autophagy using the antimalarial drug chloroquine (Cqn) significantly enhances the antitumor efficacy of Utt-B in cell culture systems and in an animal tumor model of human HCC. Taken together, these results suggest that the antitumor effect of Utt-B against HCC can be further enhanced by blocking autophagy. Furthermore, Cqn, a clinically approved drug, if repurposed and used in combination with Utt-B, can improve the therapeutic efficacy of Utt-B against HCC. The Frontiers in Oncology journal article can be accessed here https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2022.812598/full .

Denis Corin, Q BioMed CEO, said, "Having successfully completed a very challenging synthesis program, we are now finalizing manufacturing for tox studies. This data is another validation of the potential of this molecule that we hope will ultimately provide a powerful therapeutic for use on its own or in combination with others to improve the outcomes for these patients. We are looking forward to moving this towards the clinic and possible partnership opportunities in the near term."

Liver cancer incidence rates have more than tripled since 1980, while the death rates have more than doubled during this time. More than 800,000 people are diagnosed with this cancer each year throughout the world and it accounts for more than 700,000 deaths annually.

The research has been led by Dr. Ruby John Anto, a senior investigator at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). Q BioMed has the exclusive license to the technology through an agreement with RGCB and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

Please visit www.QBioMed.com for more information on our various pipeline products.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. (Q) is a commercial-stage biomedical acceleration and development company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring biomedical assets across the healthcare spectrum. Q is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital they need to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

About Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

OMRF ( omrf.org ) is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding and developing more effective treatments for human diseases. Its scientists focus on such critical research areas as cancer, diseases of aging, lupus and cardiovascular disease.

About The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology

RGCB is an autonomous national institution fully owned by the Government of India. It does pioneering research in cellular and molecular mechanisms of human, animal and plant disease by amalgamating theory, modeling, simulation, and experimental science.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Q BioMed Media Contact:

Denis Corin

CEO

Investor Relations:

Keith Pinder

+1(404) 995-6671

ir@qbiomed.com

Dr. Ruby John Anto, PhD, FNASc, FAS

Scientist G

Division of Cancer Research

Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology

Thiruvananthapuram-695014

Phone: 0471-2529473

View original content:

SOURCE Q BioMed, Inc.