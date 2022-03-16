PlantX Launches Same-Day Grocery Delivery Across Ottawa and Toronto, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of same-day delivery for its grocery products across Ottawa, ON and Toronto, ON. This expansion reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing its e-commerce capabilities by leveraging PlantX's physical retail stores within the Hudson's Bay in Yorkdale Mall, Toronto, ON and CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa, ON.

Same-day delivery is a key component of PlantX's goal of diversifying its on-demand delivery solutions to better service online customers across Ontario. Distribution for same-day delivery will be available through third party delivery apps.

The addition of same-day delivery will also allow the Company to enhance the e-commerce impact of its retail stores in Ontario. Beyond creating signature PlantX community hubs to drive in-store foot traffic, the brick-and-mortar locations will also act as e-commerce fulfillment and marketing hubs to boost shopping traffic on the Company's digital platforms.

"Expanding same-day delivery service to Ontario will help us leverage the combined impact of our e-commerce acumen and our in-store expertise," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "This will ensure that we continue to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the growing retail landscape."

"One of PlantX's core goals is to make a plant-based lifestyle accessible to all, which is why we are proud to expand on our commitment of making plant-based shopping easier for our Canadian customers," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "By offering consumers trusted same-day delivery options, we build on our legacy of excellent customer service and our goal of becoming the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based in Canada and globally."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements relating to the expansion of operations and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

