Neuberger Berman opportunistic capital solutions fund closes with $1.95 billion of commitments

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is pleased to announce that the Neuberger Berman Opportunistic Capital Solutions Fund ("NBOKS" or "Fund") held its final close with $1.95 billion of commitments. The Fund is co-sponsoring a series of SPACs with private investment firm CC Capital, led by Chinh Chu. The unique skillsets of Neuberger Berman and CC Capital combine to create a "next generation" SPAC platform.

The CC Neuberger SPACs utilize Neuberger Berman's public market acumen and CC Capital's substantial private market expertise to identify and bring public "quality growth" companies that are currently private via the U.S. SPAC market. The CC Neuberger SPAC structure is differentiated by providing companies access to scaled anchor and backstop capital which enhances the likelihood of deal closure. NBOKS has entered into a $200 million forward purchase agreement with each co-sponsored SPAC. Additionally, NBOKS has entered into equity backstop facility agreements to invest up to $300 million across the CC Neuberger SPACs, on a first-come first-serve basis, to offset potential SPAC shareholder redemptions. For its limited partners, NBOKS shares in SPAC-sponsor economics, which reduces the per-share cost basis, providing downside protection

"Our partnership improves on the SPAC model by offering private companies the opportunity to go public with the buyside," said Charles Kantor, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman. "The market for sourcing attractive investment opportunities remains competitive. We believe that the powerful combination of Neuberger Berman and CC Capital provides for significant differentiation, and we remain excited about our approach providing committed capital, extensive due diligence resources, capital markets expertise, and 'private equity style' value creation."

As of February 28, 2022, the CC Neuberger SPAC platform has completed one de-SPAC transaction with E2open (ticker: "ETWO"), a premier supply chain software asset, and has announced a second de-SPAC transaction with the pending Getty Images business combination. The platform's third publicly traded SPAC vehicle, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, is currently searching for a suitable acquisition target.

