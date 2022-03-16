JOIN PHILIPPE COUSTEAU, JR'S EARTHECHO INTERNATIONAL AND XYLEM INC. FOR THE 2022 WATER CHALLENGE WITH NEW PARTNERS, IN-PERSON EVENTS, AND MORE WAYS TO PROTECT AND RESTORE THE PLANET'S WATER RESOURCES

-- The Guardiola Sala Foundation and Award-winning Education Innovator Kimple join the Water Challenge --

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EarthEcho Water Challenge is back and bigger than ever! Launching March 22nd to coincide with the United Nations World Water Day, the EarthEcho Water Challenge is one of the world's largest civic science programs, empowering more than 1.6 million young people and community members in 146 countries to connect with and protect their local waterways. The Water Challenge is expanding this year with new opportunities for individuals, classrooms, businesses and communities to join the growing global movement to monitor and protect local waterways.

During in-person launch events in communities and schools in Spain, Italy, and the United States, EarthEcho will also involve students in the latest Xylem Inc.'s and Manchester City FC's campaign to "Take Steps to Solve Water." This campaign is led by Pep Guardiola, manager of the current champion Premier League football club Manchester City, and co-founder of the Guardiola Sala Foundation, the newest Water Challenge funding partner.

"We are all connected by water, and we all have a role to play in ensuring that clean, healthy water is accessible to everyone," said EarthEcho founder Philippe Cousteau, Jr. "Powered by our network of youth leaders and partners around the world, the EarthEcho Water Challenge is a simple and accessible starting point for anyone to become a champion for a clean water future."

Water Challenge Events

During World Water Week across the U.S., EarthEcho's Water Challenge Ambassadors, young environmental enthusiasts ages 14-22, will host events to increase knowledge of local water resources throughout their communities by leading citizens through water quality monitoring and restoration events in communities in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, New York and Ohio. Ambassadors will also host virtual events and "Take Steps to Solve Water" by plogging with their peers, inspired by Pep Guardiola.

On Tuesday, March 22, EarthEcho's Philippe Cousteau, Guardiola Sala Foundation's Pep Guardiola, Xylem Inc. and the Water Challenge Catalonia Ambassadors will host an event for local schools at the CosmoCaixa science museum in Barcelona, Spain. Students from local schools will participate in unique activities that connect to the health of local water resources, including water quality testing, sustainability demonstrations and local water conservation education. Through EarthEcho's partnership with Kimple, Philippe Cousteau will also join students at three local schools for assemblies focused on protecting and managing water resources in Catalonia.

On Thursday, March 24, the EarthEcho team and Philippe Cousteau will partner with Worldrise to host another series of talks and a water monitoring event for the local school in Golfo Aranci in Sardinia, Italy.

Sponsors & Partners

The EarthEcho Water Challenge is made possible through the generous support of the Guardiola Sala Foundation and Xylem Inc., a leading global water technology company.

A broad range of Water Challenge partners are holding water monitoring and conservation activities as part of this year's launch events. 2022 partners include Asociación Ambiente Europeo, Colectivo Mentes Inquietas, Colorado Springs Stormwater Education, CosmoCaixa, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure | City & County of Denver, Friends of the Chicago River, Green Vigil Foundation, Indiana University Bradford Woods, Kimple, Kubbo, Living Lands & Waters, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Love A Sea Turtle, MOSI Keep Discovering, Oceanogami, Oregon State University, Sustainable Ocean Alliance Mexico, Surfrider Foundation Student Club and Whippany River Watershed Action Committee.

Learn more about these organizations at www.monitorwater.org/partners.

The EarthEcho Water Challenge runs annually from March 22 through December 31 and is comprised of three easy steps:

Test – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started at – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started at www.monitorwater.org

Share –Enter your data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share your stories and photos on our website at –Enter your data online through the EarthEcho Water Challenge database and share your stories and photos on our website at www.monitorwater.org or through social media using #MonitorWater; and

Protect – Armed with knowledge about local water resources, use the information and tools available at www.monitorwater.org to protect local water resources every day. – Armed with knowledge about local water resources, use the information and tools available atto protect local water resources every day.

Please visit (https://www.monitorwater.org/post/2022-world-water-day-events) for a full schedule of this year's events.

