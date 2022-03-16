ionir Report Finds 60% of Companies are Running Stateful Applications on Kubernetes

Survey ranks agility, portability and flexibility as top drivers for Kubernetes adoption

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by ionir shows that 60% of respondents are running stateful applications on Kubernetes, and of those who aren't already, 50% plan to do so in the next 12 months. That's among the findings of The Future of Stateful Applications on Kubernetes report, available on the ionir website: https://info.ionir.com/the-future-of-stateful-applications-on-kubernetes.

ionir logo (PRNewswire)

Enterprises have noted there are many advantages to adopting Kubernetes. The primary benefit of running stateful applications on Kubernetes, according to respondents, is that they are critical to business success and their journey toward digital transformation. Sixty-three percent of respondents noted that upon adopting Kubernetes, they also moved to new Kubernetes databases, suggesting that adoption elicits an infrastructure-wide digital transformation.

Kubernetes adoption is key to enabling better management and to leveraging data, stateful applications, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Enterprise DevOps teams will see value running Kubernetes by freeing them from vendor lock-in and enabling data mobility to, from and across multiple cloud vendors.

The survey also finds that organizations are investing in deploying Kubernetes with the goals of:

Increasing agility, portability and flexibility – 61% of respondents ranked data persistence as the number one reason for Kubernetes adoption, and 43% said data mobility was their top reason. The top benefit, according to 60% of respondents, of adopting Kubernetes is an increase in agility, portability and flexibility.

Accelerating DevOps – Businesses agree that running stateful applications on Kubernetes will also continue to be a key motivator for DevOps professionals. Over half (60%) of those already using Kubernetes or planning to within the next 12 months are using Kubernetes for database/transaction processing.

Facilitating multi-cloud – More than 65% of respondents said multi-cloud support is critical or valuable. Increased availability is a top expectation from multi-cloud technologies, according to nearly 62% of respondents. This will allow DevOps teams to be independent from one vendor and allow for the agile movement of data to, from and across multiple cloud vendors.

Mike Wall, CEO, ionir, said: "Kubernetes enables data mobility – vital for today's enterprises. Our report reveals just how important container orchestration has become, and its benefits are clear for organizations in general and for DevOps practices in particular. We look forward to translating the information from this report into ongoing improvements to our cloud-native storage and data management platform, so customers have every advantage they need to succeed."

About ionir

ionir's cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ionir