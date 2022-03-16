Home State Health Shines a Light on Cyberbullying and Encourages Missouri Youth to Make a Difference

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world of technology, many youths experience the negative consequences of increased connectivity and socialization in the form of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying differs from traditional bullying in several ways, and as a result, Home State Health wants to educate adults and youth across Missouri about the risks of cyberbullying and how it impacts overall health.

Cyberbullying is harassment that takes place over digital devices, social media platforms, and gaming experiences. According to the Pew Research Center, 59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can take place 24 hours a day and includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, sharing personal information to humiliate, excluding someone on purpose, and more.

"The pervasiveness of technology has created new avenues for bullying, making it more difficult for our youth to escape its harmful effects," said Ryan Litteken, Interim President & CEO at Home State Health. "Cyberbullying can be uncharted territory for parents and caregivers from past generations, so Home State Health wants to help raise awareness to help adults and youth recognize negative behavior and provide support."

Cyberbullying can lead to social and emotional distress, behavioral problems, and mental health issues. Additionally, youth who are bullied are at increased risk for substance misuse, academic problems, and violence to others. These effects on the mental wellbeing of youth can translate into physical health challenges later in life, extending the impact of cyberbullying long after it stops. The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory stating the youth mental health crisis has been further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To further spread awareness, Home State Health is encouraging youth in Missouri to take action to promote prevention with their peers and community by participating in the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention. As part of the Centene family, Home State Health invites youth ages 14-19 to watch a short video and read a fact sheet on cyberbullying before submitting their own original visual art entry that conveys cyberbullying awareness and prevention. The contest is open to eligible youth nationwide. All submissions are eligible to account for up to 10 hours of community service. The contest is now open and runs until May 20, 2022.

Below are some tips from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Department of Health and Human Services to raise awareness and prevent cyberbullying that can inspire contest entries as well as be used to handle situations in everyday life:

Talk about bullying to reduce stigma and identify potential instances of cyberbullying

Plan for what to do if witnessing or experiencing bullying

Teach youth to treat others respect and practice inclusivity

Create positive community environments that build confidence and social skills

If bullied, immediately stop communication and block the person via digital channels

Speak up if you feel uncomfortable with the comments or actions of someone

Understand the possible warning signs of emotional distress

For more information about the Youth Impact Award and how to enter, visit https://www.centeneinstituteaward.com/cyberbullying-prevention/2022. For more information on Home State Health, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, WellCare. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

