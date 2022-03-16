Green Courte Partners Hires Chief Financial Officer for Residential Operating Companies

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that it has hired Timothy M. Holic as the Chief Financial Officer of Green Courte Residential Holdings, LLC ("GCRH"), the holding company that oversees Green Courte's senior housing and land-lease community operating companies, True Connection Communities ("TCC") and Windward Communities ("WC"), respectively. Mr. Holic will also serve as the Chief Financial Officer of TCC and WC and will join Green Courte as a Managing Director.

Green Courte Partners, LLC Logo. Please visit www.GreenCourtePartners.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Green Courte Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Holic previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Parking Spot ("TPS"), Green Courte's near-airport parking company, where he has worked since the company's inception in 1999. At TPS, Mr. Holic developed and oversaw the company's accounting and reporting capabilities and served on the senior leadership team. Prior to joining TPS, Mr. Holic was an Accounting and Finance Manager with Accenture. Mr. Holic holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Holic to GCRH, TCC, and WC, David B. Lentz, Green Courte's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Tim as a new partner at Green Courte and as a key member of our residential team after his 20+ years of innovative and impactful financial leadership at The Parking Spot. It speaks to the unique nature of Green Courte's business model that we are able to create new opportunities for talented members of our team by shifting their responsibilities to tap into their diverse experiences as needs evolve across our different platforms."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC