DuPont to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference, Provides Supplemental 2022 Modeling Guidance

WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DuPont, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference in New York tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the DuPont Investor Relations webpage. Replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Additionally, as a result of the Company's announcement on February 18, 2022(1) of Board of Director approval and definitive agreements to divest a substantial portion of its Mobility & Materials segment (the "Divested M&M Businesses"), the results of the Divested M&M Businesses will be reclassified and reflected as discontinued operations beginning in first quarter 2022 for current and historical periods. Accordingly, we have provided supplemental information on the Investor Relations webpage related to our new reporting structure, along with the estimated impact of reclassifying the Divested M&M businesses to discontinued operations on our 2022 guidance issued on February 8, 2022.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™,SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

(1) On February 18, 2022, DuPont announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to divest a majority of its Mobility & Materials segment, excluding certain Advanced Solutions and Performance Resins businesses, to Celanese Corporation ("Celanese"), (the "M&M Divestiture"). Closing is expected around the end of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The Company also announced on February 18, 2022 that its Board of Directors has approved the divestiture of the Delrin® acetal homopolymer (H-POM) business. In addition to the entry into definitive agreements, the Company anticipates that the closing of the sale of Delrin® would be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, (the "Delrin® Business Divestiture" and together with the M&M Divestiture, the "M&M Divestitures").

