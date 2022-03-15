Totango Hires IBM, Salesforce, and Mastercard Alum Dennis Reardon as Chief Revenue Officer

Recent personnel moves position Totango to rapidly increase revenue growth and profitability and scale globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the leading customer success platform that unleashes the power of teams to design and deliver more inspired customer journeys, has tapped Dennis Reardon as Chief Revenue Officer. Reardon's history includes an impressive run at IBM, Salesforce, and most recently Mastercard, where he consistently built, motivated, and grew world-class customer-facing organizations. Totango will rely on Reardon's expertise in building high-value customer experiences while also delivering strong business results as it continues its hyper-growth trajectory .

"As I focus on scaling the whole company to $100M and beyond , I am delighted to announce my replacement leading our sales function," said Jamie Bertasi, who was recently promoted to Totango President and COO. "Dennis brings incredible vision to the team. His success integrating acquisitions and building and growing engagement teams will be key as we rapidly scale our recruiting function to bring in diverse, world-class talent around the globe."

Prior to joining Totango, Reardon served as Mastercard's North American Head of Loyalty SaaS Sales & Customer Success where he successfully integrated the SessionM acquisition, built out a high-performing team, and delivered consistent double-digit ARR growth. Prior to that, Dennis had a 10+ year track record of overperformance in progressively senior sales leadership roles at Salesforce and IBM with ARR responsibility ranging from $30M to $500M annually, and also served as the Chief of Staff to IBM's Global Head of Partner Ecosystems during a time when IBM was reinventing their multi-billion dollar partner go-to-market globally.

"Having seen how some of the best companies in the world transform customer experiences and best retain important clients at scale, Guy Nirpaz's vision of bringing customer success to the masses - both as a philosophy and a highly consumable platform - will redefine the Customer Success landscape," said Reardon. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Jamie and Guy have established, and bringing value to both our existing and soon-to-be existing clients globally."

With its eye on the global market, Totango has already increased its company size threefold, including the recent addition of John Yee as its Chief Finance Officer, and will continue to ramp up its international search for new team members in the coming months. This newest appointment comes as senior CS leaders have come together in Carmel, California, at Totango's Global Executive Forum , which is part of the Totango Customer Success Summit series.

ABOUT TOTANGO

