Nobelpharma America Announces Presence at the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners 43rd National Conference on Pediatric Health Care in Dallas and Online

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, LLC, a pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, today announced its presence at the 43rd National Conference on Pediatric Health Care, organized by the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, with booth #359 onsite in Dallas March 22-24, 2022 and an online booth at the virtual conference April 26-29, 2022.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to meet with nurse practitioners who play a critical role in caring for children, including those with rare diseases such facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)," said Yoshiki Kida, President and CEO of Nobelpharma America. "Our presence at the National Conference on Pediatric Health Care enables us to engage with child health care experts who are often on the front lines of supporting children's health concerns."

Further details around Nobelpharma America's participation can be found below.

In-person and Virtual Meetings for Nurse Practitioners

Nobelpharma America will have an interactive live booth and a virtual exhibit as part of their involvement at the National Conference on Pediatric Health Care. Both booths will display corporate information on Nobelpharma America as well as its efforts in the rare disease community. Information regarding rare diseases, such as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, will also be displayed. This information may allow medical experts to learn about rare diseases that have limited treatment options and are often overlooked because of the small number of patients affected. To attend Nobelpharma's live booth in Dallas, Texas, please register for the event and visit our booth #359 on March 22-24, 2022 or visit virtually from April 26-29, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.napnap.org/.

To register for the live conference visit, https://napnap.users.membersuite.com/events/6c1d3361-0078-c86a-d948-1d202668456d/details

To register for the virtual conference visit, https://napnap.users.membersuite.com/events/6c1d3361-0078-c071-d948-788df57d5c7c/details

Legal Statements

Nobelpharma products are approved in Japan only and have not been approved or deemed safe and effective by the U.S. FDA. Nobelpharma products are not commercially available in the U.S. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any product including those under development.

About Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects approximately one in 6,000 live births. Nearly one million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. TSC causes non-cancerous tumors, or hamartomas, to form in vital organs including the skin. TSC may also cause facial angiofibromas, which are pink or red bumps usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin that may cause bleeding, itching, redness, and significant disfiguration without treatment. Many individuals with TSC also present with autism, epilepsy, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices that expand treatment options for people with rare diseases. In 2019, NPA became the first wholly owned global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo. The company, which is named after Alfred Nobel, remains committed to honoring his innovative and scientific legacy by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of individuals affected. For more information visit nobelpharma-us.com .

