NFT Platform MakersPlace Announces Release of Snoop Dogg and BossLogic's SUPERCUZZ Collection Inspired By Classic Comic Book Covers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks, today announced the global hip hop icon, Snoop Dogg, and acclaimed artist BossLogic, have teamed up to debut SUPERCUZZ, a limited edition Genesis NFT collection. SUPERCUZZ will be released exclusively on MakersPlace beginning on March 17, 2022 at 3:30PM PDT.

This NFT collection features original artworks by BossLogic which includes animated comic book covers of Snoop Dogg as SUPERCUZZ, a next-generation superhero born from the streets of Angel City, who enjoys the high-flying lavish lifestyle as a self-made crypto-trillionaire but also dedicates himself to smoking the forces of evil and weeding out crime. SUPERCUZZ is curated by creative direction from Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus and Kai Henry, in partnership with iv gallery.

The drop will consist of five limited edition collectibles which are animations voiced by Snoop Dogg, followed by five open edition graphic stills. The limited edition animation drops are titled as:

SUPERCUZZ #1 : SUPERCUZZ 2 The RESCUE

SUPERCUZZ #2 : Break Bread or Fake Dead

SUPERCUZZ #3 : Believe in the S You'll Be Relieving Your Stress

SUPERCUZZ #4 : Enter The PIMP CAVE

SUPERCUZZ #5 : Neemo Hoez VIII The CRYP-TO TRILLIONAIRE

This NFT series will act as access points to SUPERCUZZ and his adventures and will carve out a whole new model for fan interaction in the comic-book genre in Web3.

"Snoop Dogg and BossLogic are two iconic forces in their respective crafts and are both pioneers in the NFT space," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "We're honored to host the release of the SUPERCUZZ collection on MakersPlace and give art enthusiasts accessibility in purchasing NFTs from their favorite creators."

For details on the SUPERCUZZ drop, please visit https://makersplace.com/snoopdogg/drops/supercuzz/

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity. Please visit: https://makersplace.com/

About BossLogic

Kode Abdo, aka BossLogic, is a graphic designer and digital concept artist based in Australia who has stolen the internet's heart with his creative fan art mash-ups and remixes. His artworks are passionate, powerful, and pack an emotional punch.

Entertainment industry giant, BossLogic, comes from humble beginnings, creating and posting "fan art" on social media. The fan artist turned Marvel collaborator is now one of the most celebrated artists in the digital art space with works that transcend genres and styles, transporting us to fantastical worlds through his stunning creations.

BossLogic presents a unique take on some of the most iconic characters through his photo manipulated artwork. What started as pure fan-art quickly gained the attention of millions around the world, including the team at Marvel, Disney, and more who jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with BossLogic on a number of artworks, including comic book covers and official movie posters for the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and much more.

About Snoop Dogg

Known for decades as one of the cornerstones of Hip Hop and one of the most successful artists of all time, Snoop Dogg has also been an avid collector and supporter of NFT creators, amassing an extremely valuable collection anonymously over the last 18 months. With the announcement of Death Row records becoming an NFT label, and the launch of Snoopverse (Via Sandbox) and a massive music project via the Gala music platform. Snoop Dogg continues to grow as one of the major powerhouses and creators in the NFT space.

About iv gallery

'iv gallery' and sister company 'digital nativ' have played a vital role in the mainstream NFT art adoption phase, attracting some of the most successful creators and content to date—from Beeple, WhIsBe, and BossLogic to Shakira, Super Plastic, and Billelis. iv gallery/digital nativ have pioneered many firsts in the NFT space from the first Movie IP NFT collection with Godzilla vs. Kong for Legendary Pictures/WB to the original audiovisual NFT collection from a mainstream musician with Shakira and the first AI humanoid robot NFT artist, Sophia the robot. To learn more, please visit https://www.ivgallery.art/ .

