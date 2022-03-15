Integro Bank (Proposed) Retains PNC as Placement Agent

PHOENIX, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank (Proposed) announced that due to increased institutional investor interest, it has retained PNC Capital Markets, LLC as its exclusive Placement Agent in connection with its current stock offering.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & Founder stated: "Our capital raise activities thus far have achieved verbal investor commitments above our minimum target primarily from local investors. Partnering with PNC allows us to now focus on larger institutional investors to help us reach our maximum capital raise goal."

Integro Bank's (Proposed) capital raise progress can be viewed online at: www.IntegroBank.com.

About Integro Bank (Proposed)

Integro Bank (Proposed) is a de novo bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary Integro-360 consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. To learn how you can make an impact, help small businesses, and become a co-owner of your own bank, visit: www.integrobank.com

Media Contact:

Thomas J. Inserra CEO at investor.support@integrobank.com or (602) 805-5088.

Investor Contact:

Interested investors should contact John Thompson at john.thompson@pnc.com or 216-222-2668; or Andrew Underwood at Andrew.underwood@pnc.com or 901-337-7077.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Integro Bank's (Proposed) common stock. Offers may be made only by an offering circular. To obtain a copy of the offering circular investors may visit: www.integrobank.com by selecting "Become an Investor" and carefully reading the circular before subscribing to purchase any Integro Bank (Proposed) common stock.

