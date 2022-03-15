Indellient Inc. Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

A Cloud Transformation Partner

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Indellient inc., a leader in cloud transformation, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Google Cloud Service Partner.

As a Google Cloud partner, Indellient offers customers professional services to create sustainable value-driven solutions. We help customers by:

Creating new digital solutions: Build next generation applications using cloud native technologies to unlock new revenue streams and opportunities.





Modernizing core systems: Convert your legacy applications to cloud based solutions to gain the benefits of scalability, efficiency, and cloud services integration.





Harnessing data: Integrate valuable insights into solutions using data-driven cloud transformation to build competitive advantage.





Optimizing your operations: Establish a cloud operating model, including automated cloud provisioning to balance performance and operating cost in real-time.

"The Indellient team is tremendously excited about the potential that can be realized through our membership in Google Cloud's Partner Advantage program. Our team's experience scaling data-driven solutions for enterprise clients, combined with the leading investments by the Google Cloud team in data-centric services and capabilities are a perfect match to accelerate transformative initiatives at our existing and prospective clients." - Adam Caromicoli, President

