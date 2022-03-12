U.S. Senate Candidate Carla Sands Earns Backing of Northumberland County GOP and Files Petitions to Appear on GOP Ballot

SUNBURY, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, former U.S. Ambassador Carla Sands earned the Northumberland County GOP's endorsement for U.S. Senate and filed her petitions to appear on the GOP ballot. The Sands for Senate campaign released the following statement.

"Our campaign is deeply honored to have earned the endorsement and support of the Northumberland County Republican Party. We have focused on building and strengthening a grassroots movement that is unparalleled across the Commonwealth. Our campaign has built the largest and most passionate army of grassroots supporters in this race. While other candidates attempt to buy the race and flood the television airwaves with negative advertisements, we know this race is about the people and the grassroots.

"Northumberland County, like so many counties across Pennsylvania, consists of hardworking families whose problems are being ignored in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration and the radical left have focused on a "woke" agenda that has led to skyrocketing energy costs, inflation, open borders, and disastrous foreign policy. The neglected people of Pennsylvania want a fighter in the U.S. States Senate who will focus on the America First agenda.

"I am honored to have the endorsement of the Northumberland County GOP.

"The strength of our campaign was reinforced today when we filed well over the required 2,000 signatures to appear on the ballot for the Republican Primary for Senate.

"I am truly humbled by this show of support from my fellow Pennsylvania Republicans who are supporting my campaign in overwhelming numbers as demonstrated in a recent Franklin & Marshall poll which showed me in a statistical tie for first place."

