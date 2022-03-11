TrueCar Receives Two Top-Rated DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. , (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has received two "Top-Rated" awards in the 11th annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2022 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. TrueCar received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the New Car Leads and Used Car Leads categories, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

"Being recognized by DrivingSales with not one but two 'Top-Rated' awards is special for everyone at TrueCar, as we continue to enhance both the dealer and consumer experiences," said Mike Darrow, CEO and President at TrueCar. "We greatly value the recognition of our success in helping our retailers with new cars, along with our continual work to be a top tier used car partner as well. We know that quality introductions are more important than ever before to our dealer partners."

TrueCar recently introduced TrueCar+, its online car buying platform, which will enable consumers to explore, confirm and complete their car purchase with a dealer, and arrange financing and delivery from the convenience of home. Consumers will also have the option of completing any portion of the transaction at a TrueCar Certified Dealer, based on their shopping preference. This will allow dealers to extend their sales reach well beyond their local area and will provide instant access to a turnkey digital marketplace

"We congratulate TrueCar on receiving two 'Top-Rated' New Car Leads and Used Car Leads awards, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our 11th year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as TrueCar. We're thrilled TrueCar has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products and solutions in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at: https://www.drivingsales.com/dealersatisfactionawards.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the U.S. and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or employee management visit DrivingSales.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar.com