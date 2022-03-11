Statement by The U.S. Conference of Mayors on One-Year Anniversary of American Rescue Plan Act

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement from the President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, on the one-year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan Act being signed into law:

This financial assistance has been a lifeline for many communities during one of our most trying times.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America nearly two years ago, mayors across America faced an unprecedented crisis. Necessary measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 meant that tax revenues dried up almost overnight, forcing cities to cut services at a time when their residents needed them more than ever. Mayors of all political persuasions recognized that for America to have a strong recovery, a strong federal investment in America's cities would be required.

"Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike called on Washington to act, and mayors are grateful that our colleagues at the federal level heard our call and passed the American Rescue Plan Act one year ago today. Since this legislation was signed into law, mayors have been hard at work making sure these funds are used responsibly. Whether its filling gaping budget shortfalls, restoring city services, fighting homelessness, addressing mental health issues, helping people re-enter the workforce, or just keeping the lights on for the most vulnerable Americans, this financial assistance has been a lifeline for many communities during one of our most trying times.

"Now, mayors are looking ahead. Not only has this funding helped us address the problems that arose as a direct result of the virus, but it has also allowed our cities to invest in our local businesses and economies so that America has a durable recovery. With 85% of the U.S. population and 90% of our economic output coming from cities, it is clear that America's metro areas will be the engine that drives America's recovery in the years ahead. Mayors look forward to continuing to responsibly implement these funds, and we thank lawmakers for working closely with mayors and making local funding a priority."

