Encycle Promotes Steve Alexander to President and CEO

SAN MARCOS, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial enterprise-level utility customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, announced today that it has named Steve Alexander as President and CEO effective March 1, 2022. Mr. Alexander succeeds Robert Chiste, who served as the company's CEO since 2015. As part of the transition, Mr. Chiste will join Encycle's Board as Executive Chairman.

Steve Alexander, President & Chief Executive Officer (PRNewswire)

Encycle Corporation, announced today that it has named Steve Alexander as President and CEO effective March 1, 2022 .

Mr. Alexander has been Encycle's President and COO since 2015. Together with Mr. Chiste, he has led Encycle through tremendous growth, establishing strategic partnerships with building control OEMs and utility program and service providers to deliver specialized HVAC energy-saving technologies to business customers.

"Steve is an experienced industry leader who offers the knowledge, experience, and talent to continue advancing Encycle as a holistic provider of energy savings, fault detection, and decarbonization solutions for the HVAC industry," said Mr. Chiste. "He has been instrumental in expanding the adoption of our unique Swarm Logic® energy-saving technology across multiple markets and introducing our automated fault detection capabilities," Mr. Chiste added. "This transition provides the continuity for Encycle to deliver on its transformative approach to energy management."

Mr. Alexander has extensive executive experience in high-growth businesses, including inventory management software, solar products, and energy services companies. He has bolstered Encycle's ability to support its customers' HVAC maintenance operations through recent software upgrades, shifting them toward more proactive and preventive practices.

"I joined Encycle knowing that Bob had built a world-class team of experts committed to helping commercial and industrial customers realize significant energy and emissions reductions through cloud-based technology that's highly accessible and affordable," remarked Mr. Alexander. "Now more than ever, companies are looking for sustainable solutions that don't require large capital investments. Encycle is perfectly positioned to help our customers meet their energy efficiency and decarbonization targets," Mr. Alexander commented. "This is a very exciting time for all of us at Encycle because we can see the impact of our efforts across thousands of facilities. I appreciate Bob's mentorship over the years and am thrilled to continue collaborating with him on the future success of Encycle."

Encycle's Swarm Logic energy management technology empowers some of the biggest retailers and other multi-site companies to combat HVAC-related energy challenges. The data-driven, multi-patented software dynamically synergizes HVAC rooftop units (RTUs), enabling them to operate most efficiently as a system. Typical Encycle customers save 10% to 20% on HVAC energy consumption, costs, and emissions with results that have been independently reviewed and verified.

To connect with Steve Alexander at Encycle, please call 1-855-875-4031.

To connect with Steve Alexander on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-alexander-83977920/

About Encycle:

Encycle is a data-driven technology company that is transforming energy management for multi-site commercial and industrial companies. The company leverages the power of artificial intelligence in its patented cloud-based technology to lower its clients' electric costs, maximize energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. Companies using Swarm Logic routinely reduce HVAC electric costs and consumption by 10%-20% with little or no capital investment. For more information about Encycle, visit www.encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: Sally Koepke

President

Koepke Communications

Phone: 216-346-4697

Email: skoepke@koepkecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encycle