EMU GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology Students Visit Gulfstream Aerospace for Learning Experience GameAbove funds trip to Georgia for students to network and have eye-opening experience

YPSILANTI, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University students from the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology spent a part of their 2022 spring break embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation welcomed 10 GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology engineering and aviation students and its dean, Mohamed Qatu, to its headquarters in Savannah, Ga. for an in-depth facility and aircraft tour.

Students in attendance were Suleyman Abdirahman, Preston Grew, Maks Jurasek, Michael Kowalski, Andrew Millett, Aidon Olligschlager, Abigail Richter, Nea Shaffer, Olivia Tomlinson, and Gabrielle Williams. These students were able to experience the Gulfstream G500 and G600 labs and manufacturing facility, as well as get a sneak-peek at new innovations in aviation. Students spent time with Gulfstream engineers and human resources personnel to learn more about internships and careers in aviation.

GameAbove® and its advisory board coordinated and funded the trip, including transportation via private jet. The group sees this experience as the ultimate example of what GameAbove aspires to do for the students. It is an ongoing focus to provide opportunities for students to explore careers and have moments that they would have never imagined.

Suleyman Abdirahman, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, emphasized how the trip meant a great deal to him as he explores his post-graduation career options. "As an engineering student, it was wonderful to tour Gulfstream's research & development lab," said Abdirahman. "To travel in the Gulfstream G650ER and then to see how the masterpiece is developed and assembled was inspiring."

Nea Shaffer is also a senior working as a part-time airline fleet service clerk while completing her degree in aviation management. "There was so much to learn and take away from this trip," said Shaffer. "To have that in-depth look into how Gulfstream manufactures its aircraft was great. Being able to fly in the jump seat and see the takeoff from Willow Run was a wonderful experience, and I appreciate the opportunity given to me."

The trek to Gulfstream will not be the last trip of this kind. Part of GameAbove's partnership with the College of Engineering and Technology is to connect EMU with leaders in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) industries – such as automotive, unmanned aerial systems, and sustainability. "We are truly grateful and appreciative for GameAbove to bring this trip to fruition," said Dean Qatu. "GameAbove continues to help us elevate the students, providing opportunities for them to explore and succeed. Our student experience is advancing on many levels, and we have GameAbove to thank for that."

About GameAbove

GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. The GameAbove family of organizations will also help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, creative giving within the community, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, and promoting pioneering academic programs. gameabove.com

About the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology

The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology provides world-class experiences in engineering, technology, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, drone technology, gaming, aviation, and other areas of study in high-demand career fields. It's within the College's mission to cultivate the intellectual and personal growth individuals through research-informed education and diverse programs that emphasize practical application of scientific knowledge. For more information about the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology, visit the College's website at gameabove.emich.edu

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

EMU aviation management student Andrew Millett exploring the cockpit of an aircraft.

Engineering student Suleyman Abdirahman exploring interior textiles

EMU Students boarding a private jet at Willow Run airport

Top row: Gabrielle Williams, Andrew Millett, Michael Kowalski, Aidon Olligschlager, Maks Jurasek, Chao Sun, Nea Shaffer; Bottom row: Lisa Comben, Preston Grew, Olivia Tomlinson, Suleyman Abdirahman, Mohamad Qatu, Abigail Richter

