Chili's Celebrates its 47th Birthday with Launch of New E-Commerce Shop

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy birthday to us, or happy birthday to you? To celebrate our 47th candle on the molten chocolate cake on Sunday, March 13, Chili's® Grill & Bar is making moves with the official launch of an e-commerce shop featuring epic, Chilified swag. We know it's not exactly traditional to give on your own birthday…but what good is #ChilisLove if it's not shared?

Coming to Chili's E-Commerce Shop on 3/13! (PRNewswire)

Get in Guests, We're Going Shopping

Starting at 10 a.m. CDT on March 13 – aka the best day of the year – fans can visit welcometochilis.com to see what kind of swag we're serving up in the shop. We've got all of the essentials covered with everything from trendy tees to functionally fabulous fanny packs, pool floats perfect for pampering and more, ranging from $10 to $60. So, whether you're looking to become the TikTok trendsetter you've always dreamed of, refresh your remote work uniform or figure it's about time you finally replace the holey socks in your dresser, we've got you covered. Supplies are limited, so make sure you mark your calendars! Basically: you want it, we got it…but only for so long.

"Our Guests have told us how much they love Chili's merch, and that means the world to us," said Chili's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Michael Breed. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Chili's birthday with our Guests than to officially launch the store, and we look forward to commemorating more big moments with them and our Team Members in the future."

But Wait, There's More…

To keep the good times rolling after you've e-shopped 'til you've dropped, stop by a Chili's location near you on March 13 to snag one of our beloved Presidente Margaritas for only $3.13! Hand-shaken 25 times with Sauza Conmemorativo® Tequila, Patrón® Citrónge and E&J Brandy, and available in classic, mango and strawberry flavors, this deliriously delicious deal is one you definitely don't want to miss.

So, with that, we'll say cheers to us, cheers to you and cheers to another year together – come celebrate with us!

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar