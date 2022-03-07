ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2022

MEXICO CITY, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2022 reached a total of 4.5 million passengers, 7.0% above the levels reported in February 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the effects of the new Omicron variant, which mainly impacted Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Compared to February 2019, passenger traffic increased by 23.3% in Colombia, 2.2% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in all three regions was driven by domestic and international traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2022, from February 1 through February 28, 2021, and February 1 through February 28, 2019, and 2020. Note that in 2020 the month of February had 29 days, compared with 28 days in 2019 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



































February

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019



2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 Mexico 2,654,409 2,913,166 1,357,493 2,711,721 99.8 (6.9) 2.2

5,535,686 5,973,719 3,069,083 5,538,090 80.4 (7.3) 0.0 Domestic Traffic 1,083,453 1,226,228 779,350 1,110,169 42.4 (9.5) 2.5

2,337,522 2,591,037 1,738,219 2,338,701 34.5 (9.7) 0.1 International Traffic 1,570,956 1,686,938 578,143 1,601,552 177.0 (5.1) 1.9

3,198,164 3,382,682 1,330,864 3,199,389 140.4 (5.4) 0.0 San Juan, Puerto

Rico 682,520 792,317 481,270 725,786 50.8 (8.4) 6.3

1,479,398 1,680,329 1,012,899 1,472,483 45.4 (12.4) (0.5) Domestic Traffic 614,209 714,837 465,442 672,555 44.5 (5.9) 9.5

1,332,491 1,520,960 971,308 1,358,613 39.9 (10.7) 2.0 International Traffic 68,311 77,480 15,828 53,231 236.3 (31.3) (22.1)

146,907 159,369 41,591 113,870 173.8 (28.5) (22.5) Colombia 821,870 981,943 543,380 1,013,487 86.5 3.2 23.3

1,832,403 2,086,517 1,145,969 2,283,766 99.3 9.5 24.6 Domestic Traffic 704,586 838,214 493,020 869,261 76.3 3.7 23.4

1,558,642 1,771,645 1,019,716 1,947,094 90.9 9.9 24.9 International Traffic 117,284 143,729 50,360 144,226 186.4 0.3 23.0

273,761 314,872 126,253 336,672 166.7 6.9 23.0 Total Traffic 4,158,799 4,687,426 2,382,143 4,450,994 86.8 (5.0) 7.0

8,847,487 9,740,565 5,227,951 9,294,339 77.8 (4.6) 5.1 Domestic Traffic 2,402,248 2,779,279 1,737,812 2,651,985 52.6 (4.6) 10.4

5,228,655 5,883,642 3,729,243 5,644,408 51.4 (4.1) 8.0 International Traffic 1,756,551 1,908,147 644,331 1,799,009 179.2 (5.7) 2.4

3,618,832 3,856,923 1,498,708 3,649,931 143.5 (5.4) 0.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic





























February % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,083,453 1,226,228 779,350 1,110,169 42.4 (9.5) 2.5

2,337,522 2,591,037 1,738,219 2,338,701 34.5 (9.7) 0.1 CUN Cancun 562,037 611,072 475,677 604,798 27.1 (1.0) 7.6

1,236,797 1,315,412 1,053,490 1,296,662 23.1 (1.4) 4.8 CZM Cozumel 11,310 12,838 5,333 13,381 150.9 4.2 18.3

24,850 27,981 13,505 27,778 105.7 (0.7) 11.8 HUX Huatulco 50,834 48,232 29,139 59,945 105.7 24.3 17.9

110,651 107,700 66,109 125,202 89.4 16.3 13.2 MID Merida 174,177 213,360 92,974 163,266 75.6 (23.5) (6.3)

366,545 437,945 208,890 336,394 61.0 (23.2) (8.2) MTT Minatitlan 10,752 10,518 5,732 5,789 1.0 (45.0) (46.2)

22,178 21,761 12,736 11,881 (6.7) (45.4) (46.4) OAX Oaxaca 65,483 94,359 40,631 73,152 80.0 (22.5) 11.7

137,279 195,675 91,328 150,197 64.5 (23.2) 9.4 TAP Tapachula 25,842 30,671 21,983 32,876 49.6 7.2 27.2

56,238 65,796 52,833 70,448 33.3 7.1 25.3 VER Veracruz 97,008 108,163 54,404 79,729 46.5 (26.3) (17.8)

201,999 221,929 123,836 165,586 33.7 (25.4) (18.0) VSA Villahermosa 86,010 97,015 53,477 77,233 44.4 (20.4) (10.2)

180,985 196,838 115,492 154,553 33.8 (21.5) (14.6) International Traffic 1,570,956 1,686,938 578,143 1,601,552 177.0 (5.1) 1.9

3,198,164 3,382,682 1,330,864 3,199,389 140.4 (5.4) 0.0 CUN Cancun 1,463,274 1,563,194 549,582 1,508,779 174.5 (3.5) 3.1

2,976,380 3,135,968 1,261,311 3,008,840 138.5 (4.1) 1.1 CZM Cozumel 44,936 47,786 14,903 38,833 160.6 (18.7) (13.6)

86,572 91,080 31,374 75,552 140.8 (17.0) (12.7) HUX Huatulco 27,446 31,545 1,267 13,355 954.1 (57.7) (51.3)

55,450 59,630 3,885 25,014 543.9 (58.1) (54.9) MID Merida 17,789 22,870 5,380 18,103 236.5 (20.8) 1.8

38,458 45,877 13,079 37,428 186.2 (18.4) (2.7) MTT Minatitlan 394 493 194 936 382.5 89.9 137.6

1,249 1,291 1,078 2,088 93.7 61.7 67.2 OAX Oaxaca 10,257 13,592 3,132 12,859 310.6 (5.4) 25.4

23,774 30,533 9,732 30,065 208.9 (1.5) 26.5 TAP Tapachula 776 538 271 736 171.6 36.8 (5.2)

2,406 2,108 1,087 2,128 95.8 0.9 (11.6) VER Veracruz 4,670 5,190 2,481 5,983 141.2 15.3 28.1

10,725 12,102 6,693 14,321 114.0 18.3 33.5 VSA Villahermosa 1,414 1,730 933 1,968 110.9 13.8 39.2

3,150 4,093 2,625 3,953 50.6 (3.4) 25.5 Traffic Total Mexico 2,654,409 2,913,166 1,357,493 2,711,721 99.8 (6.9) 2.2

5,535,686 5,973,719 3,069,083 5,538,090 80.4 (7.3) 0.0 CUN Cancun 2,025,311 2,174,266 1,025,259 2,113,577 106.2 (2.8) 4.4

4,213,177 4,451,380 2,314,801 4,305,502 86.0 (3.3) 2.2 CZM Cozumel 56,246 60,624 20,236 52,214 158.0 (13.9) (7.2)

111,422 119,061 44,879 103,330 130.2 (13.2) (7.3) HUX Huatulco 78,280 79,777 30,406 73,300 141.1 (8.1) (6.4)

166,101 167,330 69,994 150,216 114.6 (10.2) (9.6) MID Merida 191,966 236,230 98,354 181,369 84.4 (23.2) (5.5)

405,003 483,822 221,969 373,822 68.4 (22.7) (7.7) MTT Minatitlan 11,146 11,011 5,926 6,725 13.5 (38.9) (39.7)

23,427 23,052 13,814 13,969 1.1 (39.4) (40.4) OAX Oaxaca 75,740 107,951 43,763 86,011 96.5 (20.3) 13.6

161,053 226,208 101,060 180,262 78.4 (20.3) 11.9 TAP Tapachula 26,618 31,209 22,254 33,612 51.0 7.7 26.3

58,644 67,904 53,920 72,576 34.6 6.9 23.8 VER Veracruz 101,678 113,353 56,885 85,712 50.7 (24.4) (15.7)

212,724 234,031 130,529 179,907 37.8 (23.1) (15.4) VSA Villahermosa 87,424 98,745 54,410 79,201 45.6 (19.8) (9.4)

184,135 200,931 118,117 158,506 34.2 (21.1) (13.9)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

























February % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 SJU Total 682,520 792,317 481,270 725,786 50.8 (8.4) 6.3

1,479,398 1,680,329 1,012,899 1,472,483 45.4 (12.4) (0.5) Domestic Traffic 614,209 714,837 465,442 672,555 44.5 (5.9) 9.5

1,332,491 1,520,960 971,308 1,358,613 39.9 (10.7) 2.0 International Traffic 68,311 77,480 15,828 53,231 236.3 (31.3) (22.1)

146,907 159,369 41,591 113,870 173.8 (28.5) (22.5)

































Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan



























February % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2020 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022

2019 2020 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 704,586 838,214 493,020 869,261 76.3 3.7 23.4

1,558,642 1,771,645 1,019,716 1,947,094 90.9 9.9 24.9 MDE Rionegro 504,587 605,144 333,425 623,368 87.0 3.0 23.5

1,123,960 1,274,323 680,152 1,405,030 106.6 10.3 25.0 EOH Medellin 81,009 88,389 60,533 88,584 46.3 0.2 9.4

170,067 184,422 127,914 189,959 48.5 3.0 11.7 MTR Monteria 70,352 92,398 63,239 108,977 72.3 17.9 54.9

159,801 201,859 135,024 245,748 82.0 21.7 53.8 APO Carepa 15,571 19,252 13,878 18,688 34.7 (2.9) 20.0

30,920 37,870 29,011 40,540 39.7 7.1 31.1 UIB Quibdo 26,301 28,662 19,292 25,289 31.1 (11.8) (3.8)

57,447 63,004 41,206 56,197 36.4 (10.8) (2.2) CZU Corozal 6,766 4,369 2,653 4,355 64.2 (0.3) (35.6)

16,447 10,167 6,409 9,620 50.1 (5.4) (41.5) International Traffic 117,284 143,729 50,360 144,226 186.4 0.3 23.0

273,761 314,872 126,253 336,672 166.7 6.9 23.0 MDE Rionegro 117,284 143,729 50,360 144,226 186.4 0.3 23.0

273,761 314,872 126,253 336,672 166.7 6.9 23.0 EOH Medellin





























MTR Monteria





























APO Carepa





























UIB Quibdo





























CZU Corozal





























Traffic Total Colombia 821,870 981,943 543,380 1,013,487 86.5 3.2 23.3

1,832,403 2,086,517 1,145,969 2,283,766 99.3 9.5 24.6 MDE Rionegro 621,871 748,873 383,785 767,594 100.0 2.5 23.4

1,397,721 1,589,195 806,405 1,741,702 116.0 9.6 24.6 EOH Medellin 81009 88,389 60,533 88,584 46.3 0.2 9.4

170,067 184,422 127,914 189,959 48.5 3.0 11.7 MTR Monteria 70,352 92,398 63,239 108,977 72.3 17.9 54.9

159,801 201,859 135,024 245,748 82.0 21.7 53.8 APO Carepa 15,571 19,252 13,878 18,688 34.7 (2.9) 20.0

30,920 37,870 29,011 40,540 39.7 7.1 31.1 UIB Quibdo 26,301 28,662 19,292 25,289 31.1 (11.8) (3.8)

57,447 63,004 41,206 56,197 36.4 (10.8) (2.2) CZU Corozal 6,766 4,369 2,653 4,355 64.2 (0.3) (35.6)

16,447 10,167 6,409 9,620 50.1 (5.4) (41.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:





ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

