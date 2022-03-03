WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.355 Per Share

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The distribution will be payable on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary Highlights
- Net Asset Value of $349.8 million, or $15.10 per share, compared to $15.23 per share in 2020
- Investment portfolio(1) totaling $819.2 million
- STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $259.5 million
- Gross investment deployments(2) of $199.2 million for the fourth quarter, including new originations of $181.3 million and $17.9 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
- Gross investment deployments (2) of $483.2 million for the year, including new originations of $371.4 million and $111.8 million of fundings for refinancing and add-ons to existing investments
- Net investment income of $7.5 million, or $0.331 per share, for the fourth quarter
- Core net investment income of $7.3 million, or $0.322 per share(3) , for the fourth quarter
- Annual net investment income of $28.8 million, or $1.361 per share
- Annual core net investment income of $29.7 million, or $1.405 per share (3)
- Annual distributions of $1.555 per share, including special distribution of $0.135 per share
Recent Developments
In February 2022, the Company increased its capital commitment to the STRS JV in the amount of an additional $25 million, which brings the Company's total capital commitment to the STRS JV to $100 million, comprised of $80 million of subordinated notes and $20 million of LLC equity interests. In connection with this increase in the Company's capital commitment, the Company and STRS Ohio's amended economic ownership in the STRS JV is approximately 66.67% and 33.33%, respectively.
Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This past quarter was a record-setting period for capital deployments with WhiteHorse successfully originating 18 new loans deploying a total of $199.2 million. During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed a primary offering resulting in net proceeds of approximately $33.7 million. The proceeds from the offering were fully deployed in the quarter, resulting in a transaction that was immediately accretive. Our ability to rapidly deploy these proceeds reflects the breadth and quality of our unique sourcing capabilities. The lending market remains active and competitive, with pricing, leverage and documentation terms beginning to return to pre-COVID levels. Our pipeline for future deal flow is at an all-time high due in part to our differentiated three-tiered sourcing approach and relationship with the leading H.I.G. platform. This has allowed us to adhere to our disciplined deal sourcing and rigorous underwriting standards to maintain and grow a healthy portfolio, generating robust cash flows to support our dividend and ultimately creating value for our shareholders."
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of December 31, 2021, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $819.2 million, compared with $690.7 million as of December 31, 2020. The portfolio as of December 31, 2021 consisted of 127 positions across 76 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 9.1% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $6.8 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 85.1% first lien secured loans, 2.9% second lien secured loans, 2.8% equity and 9.2% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.
During the three months ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in 18 new portfolio companies for a total of $181.3 million, added a total of $17.9 million to existing portfolio companies, and made net fundings of $2.7 million to revolver loans. Proceeds from sales and repayments, totaled approximately $35.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by four full realizations in Golden Pear Funding Assetco, LLC, SmartSign Holdings LLC, Policy Services Company, LLC and Convergence Technologies, Inc.
In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of three new portfolio companies, one add-on and the remaining portion of one previously transferred deal totaling $35.1 million to STRS JV in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $3.4 million as well as cash proceeds of $31.7 million.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance invested $371.4 million across 35 new portfolio companies. The Company also invested $72.0 million in existing portfolio companies, exclusive of refinancings. Proceeds from sales and repayments, exclusive of refinancings, totaled approximately $202.1 million for the year. In addition, the Company refinanced three first lien investments, NNA Services, LLC, EducationDynamics, LLC and Source Code Midco, LLC, resulting in net repayments of approximately $7.3 million. Gross receipts from refinancings were $47.1 million and gross deployments from refinancings were $39.8 million.
In addition to the transactions above, during the year ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets totaling $141.6 million in exchange for a net investment in STRS JV of $23.6 million as well as cash proceeds of $118.0 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's investment in STRS JV was approximately $75.6 million, at fair value.
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC
As of December 31, 2021, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $259.5 million, consisted of 28 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 7.9% on its portfolio.
Results of Operations
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's net investment income was approximately $7.5 million and $28.8 million, respectively, compared with approximately $6.9 million and $24.2 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 8.7% and 19.0%, respectively. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from STRS JV, accelerated accretion and interest income recognized due to higher repayment activities and larger portfolio size in both the Company and STRS JV. This was partially offset by higher interest expense incurred due to higher leverage balances and higher management fee charged on higher average total assets. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 12.6%.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, core net investment income(3) was $7.3 million and $29.7 million, or $0.322 per share and $1.405 per share, respectively, compared with $7.1 million and $25.7 million, or $0.348 per share and $1.249 per share, for the same periods in the prior year.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $4.3 million and a net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million, respectively. This compares with net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions of $1.3 million and $7.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to unrealized losses generated on markdowns on two portfolio companies, Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. and PlayMonster LLC.
WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $3.1 million and $30.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, which compares with a net increase of $8.2 million and $31.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $349.8 million, or $15.10 per share, as of December 31, 2021, as compared with $323.7 million, or $15.46 per share, as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $312.9 million, or $15.23 per share.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2021, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $22.5 million, as compared with $16.6 million as of September 30, 2021, inclusive of restricted cash. As of December 31, 2021, the Company also had $43.4 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.
Distributions
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The distribution will be payable on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2022.
On November 9, 2021, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, consistent with distributions declared for the thirty-seventh consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on January 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2021. In addition, previously on October 14, 2021, the Company declared a special distribution of $0.135 per share, which was paid on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.
Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call
WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. To access the teleconference, please dial 800-909-5202 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference Conference ID #WHFQ421. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.
If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through March 10, 2022. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 888-219-1262 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.
About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $47 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $75.6 million, at fair value.
(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.
(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.
(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
SCHEDULE 1
As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Amounts
Net investment income
$
7,454
$
0.331
$
6,883
$
0.335
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
662
0.029
-
-
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
(863)
(0.038)
262
0.013
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses
-
-
-
-
Core net investment income
$
7,253
$
0.322
$
7,145
$
0.348
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Amounts
Net investment income
$
28,791
$
1.361
$
24,157
$
1.176
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
662
0.032
-
-
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
261
0.012
1,505
0.073
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses
-
-
-
-
Core net investment income
$
29,714
$
1.405
$
25,662
$
1.249
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Investments, at fair value
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
$
736,727
$
623,777
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
6,874
15,717
Controlled affiliate company investments
75,607
51,241
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $831,960 and $695,429, respectively)
819,208
690,735
Cash and cash equivalents
12,185
8,062
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
9,814
7,549
Restricted foreign currency (cost of $752 and $319, respectively)
469
333
Interest and dividend receivable
7,521
6,532
Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions
—
4,717
Escrow receivable
515
—
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
1,307
1,061
Total assets
$
851,019
$
718,989
Liabilities
Debt
$
475,958
$
384,880
Distributions payable
8,222
7,294
Management fees payable
3,766
3,354
Incentive fees payable
7,958
6,117
Amounts payable on unsettled investment transactions
—
497
Interest payable
2,087
1,870
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,438
1,708
Advances received from unfunded credit facilities
839
372
Total liabilities
501,268
406,092
Commitments and contingencies
Net assets
Common stock, 23,162,667 and 20,546,032 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001
23
21
Paid-in capital in excess of par
339,161
300,002
Accumulated earnings
10,567
12,874
Total net assets
349,751
312,897
Total liabilities and total net assets
$
851,019
$
718,989
Number of shares outstanding
23,162,667
20,546,032
Net asset value per share
$
15.10
$
15.23
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Investment income
From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
Interest income
$
59,845
$
54,039
$
56,566
Fee income
2,621
1,988
8,398
Dividend income
273
133
—
From non-controlled affiliate company investments
Dividend income
1,190
1,183
1,173
From controlled affiliate company investments
Interest income
3,307
2,595
936
Dividend income
4,907
1,761
—
Total investment income
72,143
61,699
67,073
Expenses
Interest expense
16,594
13,125
13,468
Base management fees
13,975
12,464
11,300
Performance-based incentive fees
7,524
7,619
7,710
Administrative service fees
683
683
646
General and administrative expenses
3,572
2,909
2,337
Total expenses, before fees waived
42,348
36,800
35,461
Base management fees waived
—
—
(397)
Total expenses, net of fees waived
42,348
36,800
35,064
Net investment income before excise tax
29,795
24,899
32,009
Excise tax
1,004
742
813
Net investment income after excise tax
28,791
24,157
31,196
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
Net realized gains (losses)
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
7,994
4,118
(409)
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
562
—
—
Foreign currency transactions
262
70
1
Foreign currency forward contracts
(3)
(25)
—
Net realized gains (losses)
8,815
4,163
(408)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
(9,501)
4,685
388
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
1,187
(878)
(514)
Controlled affiliate company investments
708
(464)
363
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
94
22
(184)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
(7,512)
3,365
53
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
1,303
7,528
(355)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
30,094
$
31,685
$
30,841
Per Common Share Data
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
1.42
$
1.55
$
1.50
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
$
1.56
$
1.55
$
1.62
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
21,150,168
20,546,032
20,546,032
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Issuer
Investment Type(1)
Floor
Spread
Interest
Acquisition
Maturity
Principal/
Amortized
Fair
Fair Value
North America
Debt Investments
Advertising
I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/15/21
12/15/26
9,286
$
9,102
$
9,100
2.60
%
I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(4)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/15/21
12/15/26
396
388
388
0.11
I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/15/21
12/15/26
—
—
—
—
9,490
9,488
2.71
Air Freight & Logistics
Access USA Shipping, LLC (d/b/a MyUS.com)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50%
L+ 8.00%
9.50%
02/08/19
02/08/24
4,937
4,906
4,937
1.41
ITS Buyer Inc. (d/b/a ITS Logistics, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/22/21
06/15/26
3,612
3,540
3,539
1.01
ITS Buyer Inc. (d/b/a ITS Logistics, LLC)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/22/21
06/15/26
—
—
—
—
Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
07/12/21
07/12/26
11,789
11,575
11,646
3.33
Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
07/12/21
07/12/26
—
—
7
—
20,021
20,129
5.75
Application Software
Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75%
L+ 9.00%
9.75%
05/03/21
05/07/29
15,000
14,586
14,700
4.20
Education Networks of America, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 5.50%
6.50%
11/30/21
10/27/26
4,719
4,511
4,508
1.29
Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00%
06/14/19
12/29/22
3,213
3,195
3,213
0.92
Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00%
06/14/19
12/29/22
169
168
169
0.05
22,460
22,590
6.46
Automotive Retail
Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)(12)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.03%
Base rate+ 7.98%
9.02%
02/16/18
06/28/24
15,286
15,193
15,286
4.37
15,193
15,286
4.37
Broadcasting
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
SF+ 6.50%
7.50%
12/30/21
12/30/26
8,191
8,027
8,027
2.30
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
SF+ 6.50%
7.50%
12/30/21
12/30/26
—
—
—
—
8,027
8,027
2.30
Building Products
Drew Foam Companies Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
11/05/20
11/05/25
7,207
7,094
7,183
2.05
LHS Borrower, LLC (d/b/a Leaf Home, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
09/30/20
09/30/25
9,506
9,346
9,416
2.69
LHS Borrower, LLC (d/b/a Leaf Home, LLC)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
09/30/20
09/30/25
—
—
4
—
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(13)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
2.45%
CP+ 5.50%
7.95%
12/17/21
12/17/26
9,027
6,923
6,998
2.00
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(7)(13)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
2.45%
CP+ 5.50%
7.95%
12/17/21
12/17/26
—
—
—
—
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
3.25%
P+ 5.50%
8.75%
12/17/21
12/17/26
2,198
2,154
2,154
0.62
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
3.25%
P+ 5.50%
8.75%
12/17/21
12/17/26
—
—
—
—
Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(5)(13)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
07/27/21
07/27/26
22,977
17,975
17,841
5.10
Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)(5)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
07/27/21
07/27/26
164
161
161
0.05
43,653
43,757
12.51
Cable & Satellite
Bulk Midco, LLC(15)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.24%
8.24%
06/08/18
06/08/23
15,000
14,936
14,526
4.15
14,936
14,526
4.15
Commodity Chemicals
Flexitallic Group SAS
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.50%
8.50% (8.00% Cash +
0.50% PIK)
10/28/19
10/29/26
15,722
15,047
15,172
4.34
15,047
15,172
4.34
Construction & Engineering
Road Safety Services, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
12/30/21
03/18/25
4,099
$
4,017
$
4,017
1.15
%
Tensar Corporation
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
11/20/20
08/20/25
6,930
6,797
7,069
2.02
10,814
11,086
3.17
Construction Materials
Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
12/30/20
12/29/25
7,640
7,518
7,469
2.14
Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
3.25%
P+ 5.50%
8.75%
12/30/20
12/29/25
211
207
204
0.06
7,725
7,673
2.20
Consumer Finance
Maxitransfers Blocker Corp.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.50%
9.50%
10/07/20
10/07/25
8,590
8,436
8,590
2.46
Maxitransfers Blocker Corp.(4)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.50%
9.50%
10/07/20
10/07/25
1,038
1,019
1,038
0.30
9,455
9,628
2.76
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
Escalon Services Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 13.50%
14.50% (13.00% Cash
12/04/20
12/04/25
8,046
7,490
8,046
2.30
Future Payment Technologies, L.P.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.25%
9.25%
12/23/16
06/07/24
24,000
23,811
23,925
6.84
31,301
31,971
9.14
Department Stores
Mills Fleet Farm Group, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
10/24/18
10/24/24
13,538
13,331
13,538
3.87
13,331
13,538
3.87
Distributors
Crown Brands LLC(19)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50%
L+ 10.50%
12.00%
12/15/20
01/08/26
4,382
4,299
3,505
1.00
Crown Brands LLC(19)
Second Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.50%
L+ 10.50%
12.00%
12/15/20
01/08/26
650
650
520
0.15
4,949
4,025
1.15
Diversified Chemicals
Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75%
SF+ 5.75%
6.50%
11/16/21
11/16/26
12,000
11,348
11,340
3.24
Sklar Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Starco)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.75%
8.75%
11/13/19
05/13/23
7,389
7,295
7,020
2.01
18,643
18,360
5.25
Diversified Support Services
NNA Services, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
08/27/21
08/27/26
11,594
11,459
11,460
3.28
11,459
11,460
3.28
Education Services
EducationDynamics, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00% (7.50% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
09/15/21
09/15/26
13,318
13,068
13,064
3.74
EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00% (7.50% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
09/15/21
09/15/26
—
—
—
—
EducationDynamics, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00% (7.50% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
09/15/21
09/15/26
—
—
—
—
EducationDynamics, LLC(4)
Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan
N/A
4.00%
4.00%
09/15/21
03/15/27
167
167
167
0.05
13,235
13,231
3.79
Electric Utilities
CleanChoice Energy, Inc. (d/b/a CleanChoice)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.25%
8.25%
10/12/21
10/12/26
10,500
10,299
10,296
2.94
10,299
10,296
2.94
Electronic Equipment & Instruments
LMG Holdings, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
04/30/21
04/30/26
6,802
6,684
6,687
1.91
LMG Holdings, Inc.(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
04/30/21
04/30/26
—
—
—
—
6,684
6,687
1.91
Environmental & Facilities Services
Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
12/31/21
12/31/26
12,007
$
11,767
$
11,767
3.36
%
Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
12/31/21
12/31/26
—
—
—
—
Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/29/21
12/29/26
11,420
11,221
11,220
3.21
Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/29/21
12/29/26
—
—
—
—
Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
12/29/21
12/29/26
597
586
586
0.17
RLJ Pro-Vac, Inc. (d/b/a Pro-Vac)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
12/31/21
12/31/26
8,775
8,600
8,600
2.46
RLJ Pro-Vac, Inc. (d/b/a Pro-Vac)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
12/31/21
12/31/26
—
—
—
—
32,174
32,173
9.20
Health Care Facilities
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.75%
8.75%
10/05/21
10/05/26
10,979
10,770
10,769
3.08
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.75%
8.75%
10/05/21
10/05/26
—
—
—
—
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.75%
8.75%
10/05/21
10/05/26
—
—
—
—
Epiphany Business Services, LLC (d/b/a Epiphany Dermatology, PA)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.50%
8.50%
12/04/20
06/22/23
4,278
4,214
4,235
1.21
Epiphany Business Services, LLC (d/b/a Epiphany Dermatology, PA)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.50%
8.50%
12/04/20
06/22/23
3,052
3,008
3,027
0.87
Epiphany Business Services, LLC (d/b/a Epiphany Dermatology, PA)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.50%
8.50%
12/04/20
06/22/23
—
—
3
—
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(7)
Superpriority Delayed Draw Loan
N/A
12.00%
12.00%
11/24/21
11/24/23
568
568
568
0.16
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)(21)
Amended Term Loan
1.50%
9.00%
10.50% (0.00% Cash + 10.50% PIK)
11/24/21
11/24/23
1,708
1,704
1,708
0.49
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
N/A
L+ 9.00%
9.13%
05/05/19
04/30/19
3,476
3,476
1,169
0.33
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)
First Lien Secured Term Loan B
1.50%
L+ 9.00%
10.50%
02/01/13
04/30/19
12,185
12,185
4,097
1.17
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.(8)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
N/A
L+ 15.75%
15.75% (13.75% Cash + 2.00% PIK)
02/01/13
07/31/18
1,028
1,024
—
—
36,949
25,576
7.31
Health Care Services
CHS Therapy, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
1.50%
L+ 9.00%
10.50% (10.00% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
06/14/19
06/14/24
7,242
7,175
7,242
2.07
CHS Therapy, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan C
1.50%
L+ 9.00%
10.50% (10.00% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
10/07/20
06/14/24
891
879
891
0.25
DCA Investment Holding, LLC (d/b/a Dental Care Alliance, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75%
L+ 6.25%
7.00%
03/12/21
03/12/27
7,025
6,933
6,988
2.00
DCA Investment Holding, LLC (d/b/a Dental Care Alliance, LLC)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
0.75%
L+ 6.25%
7.00%
03/12/21
03/12/27
678
672
688
0.20
IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
12/04/20
12/04/24
17,366
17,121
17,366
4.97
IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
12/04/20
12/04/24
2,550
2,517
2,534
0.72
IvyRehab Intermediate II, LLC (d/b/a Ivy Rehab)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
3.25%
P+ 5.75%
9.00%
12/04/20
12/04/24
142
139
147
0.04
Lab Logistics, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.25%
8.25%
10/16/19
09/25/23
1,155
1,140
1,155
0.33
Lab Logistics, LLC
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.25%
8.25%
10/16/19
09/25/23
5,183
5,166
5,183
1.48
PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 9.25%
10.25% (8.75% Cash + 1.50% PIK)
11/25/20
11/25/25
15,448
15,178
14,212
4.06
PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 9.25%
10.25% (8.75% Cash + 1.50% PIK)
11/25/20
11/25/25
702
689
631
0.18
57,609
57,037
16.30
Heavy Electrical Equipment
PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
06/25/21
06/25/26
11,123
10,924
10,975
3.14
PPS CR Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
06/25/21
06/25/24
104
103
113
0.03
11,027
11,088
3.17
Home Furnishings
Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
10/12/21
10/12/26
20,034
$
19,651
$
19,645
5.62
%
Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
10/12/21
10/12/26
—
—
—
—
Sure Fit Home Products, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 9.75%
10.75%
04/12/21
07/13/23
4,912
4,828
4,372
1.25
24,479
24,017
6.87
Household Products
The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
04/05/21
04/05/26
11,403
11,257
11,383
3.25
The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
04/05/21
04/05/26
385
380
390
0.11
11,637
11,773
3.36
Interactive Media & Services
What If Holdings, LLC (d/b/a What If Media Group, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
10/02/19
10/02/24
18,848
18,609
18,759
5.36
18,609
18,759
5.36
Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50%
L+ 10.00%
11.50% (9.50% Cash + 2.00% PIK)
08/28/20
08/28/25
12,623
12,388
12,623
3.61
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.50%
L+ 10.00%
11.50% (9.50% Cash + 2.00% PIK)
12/02/21
08/28/25
2,573
2,523
2,523
0.72
Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
12/04/20
06/04/26
5,940
5,844
5,940
1.70
Marlin DTC-LS Midco 2, LLC (d/b/a Clarus Commerce, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
08/06/21
07/01/25
4,277
4,200
4,206
1.20
Potpourri Group, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50%
L+ 8.25%
9.75%
07/03/19
07/03/24
17,148
16,955
17,148
4.90
41,910
42,440
12.13
Investment Banking & Brokerage
JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.75%
7.75%
02/28/19
02/28/24
12,729
12,674
12,729
3.64
12,674
12,729
3.64
IT Consulting & Other Services
AST-Applications Software Technology LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.00%
9.00% (8.00% Cash + 1.00% PIK)
01/10/17
01/10/23
3,958
3,943
3,958
1.13
ATSG, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
11/12/21
11/12/26
14,008
13,736
13,736
3.93
17,679
17,694
5.06
Leisure Facilities
Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)(16)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.96%
8.96% (8.46% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
09/06/19
09/06/24
9,440
9,315
9,296
2.66
Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)(16)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.58%
8.58% (8.08% Cash + 0.50% PIK)
09/06/19
09/06/24
4,649
4,611
4,578
1.31
Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
1.00%
L+ 7.50%
8.50%
06/29/20
06/29/25
5,631
5,570
5,546
1.59
Lift Brands, Inc. (d/b/a Snap Fitness)
First Lien Secured Term Loan B
N/A
9.50%
9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)
06/29/20
06/29/25
1,279
1,259
1,239
0.35
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(9)
First Lien Secured Term Loan C
N/A
9.50%
9.50% (0.00% Cash + 9.50% PIK)
06/29/20
NA
1,268
1,265
1,219
0.35
22,020
21,878
6.26
Leisure Products
PlayMonster LLC(8)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
06/07/21
06/07/26
6,000
5,894
3,900
1.12
PlayMonster LLC(7)(8)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.00%
7.00%
06/07/21
06/07/26
224
221
(828)
(0.24)
6,115
3,072
0.88
Life Sciences Tools & Services
LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
0.50%
L+ 8.00%
8.50%
11/23/21
12/16/29
5,000
4,925
4,925
1.41
4,925
4,925
1.41
Office Services & Supplies
American Crafts, LC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.50%
9.50%
05/28/21
05/28/26
8,434
$
8,325
$
8,325
2.38
%
Empire Office, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50%
L+ 6.75%
8.25%
04/12/19
04/12/24
12,656
12,507
12,589
3.60
Empire Office, Inc.(4)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.50%
L+ 6.75%
8.25%
08/17/21
04/12/24
—
—
7
—
20,832
20,921
5.98
Packaged Foods & Meats
Lenny & Larry's, LLC(17)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.40%
9.40% (7.68% Cash + 1.72% PIK)
05/15/18
05/15/23
11,142
11,084
10,862
3.11
11,084
10,862
3.11
Personal Products
Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00%
12/30/20
12/30/25
12,252
12,055
12,252
3.50
Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00%
12/30/20
12/30/25
—
—
8
—
12,055
12,260
3.50
Real Estate Operating Companies
HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
10/19/21
10/19/26
4,875
4,781
4,780
1.37
HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
10/19/21
10/19/26
653
644
651
0.19
HRG Management, LLC (d/b/a HomeRiver Group, LLC)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.25%
7.25%
10/19/21
10/19/26
—
—
—
—
5,425
5,431
1.56
Research & Consulting Services
ALM Media, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00%
11/25/19
11/25/24
14,175
14,011
13,996
4.00
Nelson Worldwide, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 10.25%
11.25% (10.25% Cash + 1.00% PIK)
01/09/18
01/09/23
10,027
9,976
9,826
2.81
23,987
23,822
6.81
Specialized Consumer Services
Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
11/16/21
11/16/27
13,000
12,745
12,742
3.64
Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(4)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
11/16/21
11/16/27
—
—
(1)
—
Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
11/16/21
11/16/27
—
—
—
—
HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.00%
9.00%
09/30/21
09/30/26
11,638
11,417
11,416
3.26
HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.00%
9.00%
09/30/21
09/30/26
—
—
—
—
True Blue Car Wash, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.82%
7.82%
10/17/19
10/17/24
8,203
8,087
8,130
2.32
True Blue Car Wash, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.82%
7.82%
10/17/19
10/17/24
3,103
3,073
3,098
0.89
35,322
35,385
10.11
Specialized Finance
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(9)(14)
Subordinated Note
N/A
L+ 6.50%
6.61%
07/19/19
N/A
60,000
60,000
60,000
17.16
60,000
60,000
17.16
Systems Software
Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 7.00%
8.00%
03/16/21
03/16/27
19,354
19,018
19,160
5.48
19,018
19,160
5.48
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Source Code Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Source Code Corporation)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
07/30/21
07/30/27
7,629
7,487
7,489
2.14
Source Code Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Source Code Corporation)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00%
L+ 6.50%
7.50%
07/30/21
07/30/27
—
—
—
—
Telestream Holdings Corporation
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.75%
9.75%
10/15/20
10/15/25
15,079
14,713
15,079
4.31
Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00%
L+ 8.75%
9.75%
10/15/20
10/15/25
530
517
549
0.16
22,717
23,117
6.61
Total Debt Investments
$
794,969
$
781,049
223.32
%
Equity Investments
Advertising
Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)(4)
Class A LLC Interests
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/15/21
N/A
200
$
250
$
250
0.07
%
250
250
0.07
Air Freight & Logistics
Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)(4)
Class B Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
07/12/21
N/A
1,250
1,250
1,250
0.36
1,250
1,250
0.36
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)(4)(13)
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/17/21
N/A
1
423
427
0.12
423
427
0.12
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
Escalon Services Inc.(4)
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/04/20
N/A
709
476
893
0.26
476
893
0.26
Diversified Support Services
Quest Events, LLC(4)
Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/28/18
12/08/25
317
317
—
—
ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)
Common A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
09/20/19
N/A
225
—
158
0.05
317
158
0.05
Education Services
Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)(4)
Preferred Units
N/A
12.00%
12.00%
09/15/21
N/A
167
167
167
0.05
167
167
0.05
Environmental & Facilities Services
BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)(4)
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/29/21
N/A
83
825
825
0.24
825
825
0.24
Health Care Services
Lab Logistics, LLC(4)(20)
Preferred Units
N/A
14.00%
14.00% PIK
10/29/19
N/A
2
857
1,018
0.29
857
1,018
0.29
Interactive Media & Services
What If Media Group, LLC(4)
Common Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
07/02/21
N/A
8
850
1,398
0.40
850
1,398
0.40
Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)(4)
Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
08/28/20
N/A
1,100
1,100
2,442
0.70
Ross-Simons Topco, LP(4)
Preferred Units
N/A
8.00%
8.00% PIK
12/04/20
N/A
600
600
786
0.22
1,700
3,228
0.92
Investment Banking & Brokerage
Arcole Holding Corporation(4)(5)(6)(18)
Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
10/01/20
N/A
—
6,944
6,874
1.97
6,944
6,874
1.97
IT Consulting & Other Services
CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)(4)
Common Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
05/04/21
N/A
972
972
972
0.28
Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)(4)
Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/31/20
N/A
496
496
496
0.14
1,468
1,468
0.42
Leisure Facilities
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(4)
Class A Common Stock
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/29/20
N/A
2
1,941
188
0.05
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)(4)
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/29/20
06/28/28
1
793
76
0.02
2,734
264
0.07
Other Diversified Financial Services
SFS Global Holding Company(4)
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
12/28/25
—
—
—
—
Sigue Corporation(4)
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
12/28/25
22
2,890
3,492
1.00
2,890
3,492
1.00
Specialized Consumer Services
Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)(4)
Preferred Units
N/A
10.00%
10.00% PIK
11/16/21
N/A
15
$
840
$
840
0.24
%
840
840
0.24
Specialized Finance
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(14)
LLC Interests
N/A
N/A
N/A
07/19/19
N/A
15,000
15,000
15,607
4.46
15,000
15,607
4.46
Total Equity Investments
$
36,991
$
38,159
10.92
%
Total Investments
$
831,960
$
819,208
234.24
%
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
(1)
Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), and provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
(2)
The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR" or "SF"), which resets monthly, quarterly or semiannually, the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), Canada Prime Rate ("CP"), or the U.S. Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P"). The one, three and six-month USD LIBOR were 0.10%, 0.21% and 0.34%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. The SOFR, CDOR, Canadian Prime, Prime was 0.05%, 0.52%, 2.45% and 3.25%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.
(3)
The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.
(4)
The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
(5)
Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 88.2% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.
(6)
Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.
(7)
The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of December 31, 2021.
(8)
The investment is on non-accrual status.
(9)
Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.
(10)
Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 234.2% of the Company's net assets or 96.3% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.
(11)
The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.
(12)
The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L and P, respectively. The Floor, Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.
(13)
Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars.
(14)
Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.
(15)
In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 2.75% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
(16)
In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
(17)
In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
(18)
On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp.
(19)
At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 2.00% PIK.
(20)
Investment earns 14.00% that converts to PIK on an annual basis and is recorded in interest and dividend receivable in the consolidated statements of assets and liabilities.
(21)
Upon closing the Amendment Agreement, a portion of the existing Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. First Lien Secured Term Loan A and First Lien Secured Term Loan B investments were converted into an Amended Term Loan, which is pari passu with the Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. Superpriority Delayed Draw Loan commitment in a liquidation event.
