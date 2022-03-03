Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Events

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2022.

34th Annual Roth Conference: Participating on Monday, March 14, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP IR Daphna Golden will be presenting at a fireside chat at 10:30 AM Pacific Time (PT) and will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day. The Conference will be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California. To arrange a 1-on-1 please email oneononerequests@roth.com , or contact your ROTH sales team contact at ROTH to request. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Roth representative.

1-on-1 Meetings with Investors in New York City: Valens Semiconductor CFO, Dror Heldenberg and VP IR Daphna Golden will be in New York City on Thursday, March 17, 2022. To arrange meetings please contact investors@valens.com.

Chardan hosted Disruptive Tech Leadership Call Series: Participating on Monday, March 28, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg will be presenting at 10:00 AM Easter Time (ET). This leadership call series features management teams from leading disruptive technology companies discussing their business and key industry trends in a fireside chat style format. To arrange a virtual 1-on-1 please email corpaccess@chardan.com.

