uLab™ Completes $20 Million Financing From CareCapital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uDesign® treatment planning software and uSmile™ clear aligners, has raised $20 million from CareCapital in a convertible note financing.

Donald Huang, Managing Partner at CareCapital stated: "CareCapital is exclusively dedicated to discovering, funding and building only the most innovative companies with enabling technologies and services to help dental professionals achieve better clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and productivity. We have been very impressed by uLab's treatment system that puts orthodontists in control of treatment plans at chairside, allows them to offer combo and hybrid treatments, helps them manage lab fees and market their practice brands. We appreciate the uLab team's commitment to innovation and their orthodontist-centric approach."

Charlie Wen, co-founder, president and chief technology officer of uLab, further commented:

"We are very excited to have CareCapital as an investor in uLab. CareCapital is a world-renowned investor known for their focus and expertise on dental and oral care. We welcome not only their endorsement of our technology, approach and people, but their global expertise in the innovative applications of digital technologies for the betterment of dental care."

uLab will use the funds to further advance the distribution and development of its innovative platform, which features efficient AI-assisted treatment planning, a ground-breaking pricing structure, rapid aligner delivery from the US-based manufacturing facility, the ability to plan for brackets and aligners in the same case, and custom packaging. There have been more than 400,000 uLab aligner and retainer cases planned to date in North America.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

About CareCapital

A long-term investor focused on the global dental and oral care industry, CareCapital is committed to providing a patient and collaborative environment for dental entrepreneurs and talented executives to realize their customer-centric visions. CareCapital invests heavily in technologies, training, brands and enterprises that span the entire dental industry. CareCapital's dental business portfolio encompasses dental education, digital orthodontics, imaging, implants, biologics, ceramics, distribution, software, DSOs and research hospitals. CareCapital's portfolio companies span across US, Europe and Asia. To learn more, visit www.carecapitalpartners.com.

