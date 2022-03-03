MILLER LITE AND J BALVIN LAUNCH NEW LIMITED-EDITION 'ES JOSE TIME' PINTS

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Lite's iconic packaging is getting a neon glow-up, thanks to J Balvin. Drinkers can now start seeing the new limited-edition Miller Lite aluminum pints available nationwide featuring J Balvin's signature lightning bolt, bright electric hues, and whimsical sketches - plus, they come with a chance to hang with Jose himself.

The pint packaging collaboration is part of Miller Lite and J Balvin's partnership, which was announced last year with the rallying cry of "Es Jose Time", a play on the beer's long-standing "Miller Time" concept inspiring drinkers to drop the BS and enjoy a beer as their true selves with their real friends. The partnership kicked off with an exclusive run of J Balvin inspired cans. The cans were so well received, Miller Lite and J Balvin chose to make the design available nationwide with the new limited-edition aluminum pints.

"We had a lot of fun working with J Balvin on this collaboration. He really tapped into his creativity, and we merged it with our classic Miller Lite packaging," said Sofia Colucci, Vice President, Miller Family of Brands. "The goal of the collaboration is to celebrate authenticity and inspire others to celebrate themselves."

As part of the limited-edition pint launch, Miller Lite and J Balvin are giving fans a chance* to enjoy Miller Time through a virtual meet-and-greet with Jose, plus a year's worth of Miller Lite**. Now until 4/15, fans can scan the QR code on packaging to enter for a chance to win* this ultimate Es Jose Time package.

"I'm so proud of these pints," said Balvin. "Miller Lite already has my favorite beer, and it's amazing to be able to give the brand a J Balvin look. I wanted to take something classic, like a pint of Miller Lite, and make it bright and unexpected with my signature neon colors."

The limited-edition pints will be sold nationally in 15- and 9-packs starting in February until May. To find the pints near you, visit www.EsJoseTime.com/buy-now (or www.EsJoseTime.com/es/compraya for Spanish-speakers). For more updates on Miller Lite and J Balvin's partnership, fans should follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 1/31/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 4/15/22. Includes a sweepstakes and instant win game. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Venmo or PayPal, Inc.

**Awarded as $500

